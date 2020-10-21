To the Editor:
I found your “Key Topics Series” regarding climate change in the Oct. 8 issue inspiring with its clean environment goals we all hold in common.
One need only watch the news or read the papers these days to be reminded of the divisiveness that tears us apart. There is the rancorous partisanship around the upcoming election, and there remains the plague of COVID-19, relentlessly battling against us, and despite attempts to politicize it, as though that would somehow make it go away. We surely all look forward to the day when we have a vaccine and when we have a government elected by the people working together for the common good of all.
Oddly, I sometimes find myself longing for the public mood of those days back in 2001, right after 9/11 when we, the people of the USA, came together to battle terrorism. Even after a contentious election in 2000, we all realized we had so much more in common.
When all the present strife is behind us, we will still have the opportunity to unite to defeat climate change. Let us resolve to work together to make our country stronger and more independent, and our world a cleaner, better place for our children and grandchildren. Isn’t that what we all want?
Let’s learn to leave in the past the childish blame and finger-pointing about whose fault it is and instead work together on solutions for a positive and prosperous clean energy future. We have the technology, the ideas and the ability to indeed act as one nation to defeat climate change, because it is the right thing to do.
David Thomsen
Eden Prairie
