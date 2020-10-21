To the Editor:
Our great public schools are a crucial part of what makes Eden Prairie such a great place to live. They are what attracted my husband and I to raise our family here and both of our children attended Eden Prairie Public Schools and received a top-notch education.
We need legislators who are committed to supporting our public schools to continue their tradition of excellence. Our state Sen. Steve Cwodzinski has been a tireless advocate for Minnesota students. He spent over 30 years as an American government and history teacher at Eden Prairie High School, so he knows what it takes to help our kids succeed. Steve has spent more time in the classroom than any other senator in Minnesota history and has been putting that firsthand knowledge to work for us.
Education is the foundation that innovation and success is built upon and we need more legislators like Sen. Cwodzinski who believes in supporting our schools and our community. During his time as a senator, Steve has worked to increase mental health support for our students, fully fund our schools and provide partnerships with technical colleges to teach valuable skills.
I encourage you to join me in voting for Steve Cwodzinski for State Senate so we can continue our community’s tradition of educational excellence.
Karen Donohue
Eden Prairie
