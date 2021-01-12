Both were shocked, but agree that better times are ahead
Jan. 6, 2021, is being compared to Dec. 7, 1941, Nov. 22, 1963, and Sept. 11, 2001.
The day is sure to be locked into the American collective memory.
The storming and occupation of the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C., by supporters of President Donald Trump, has been widely criticized and described by people on both sides with stark adjectives: shocking, dark, a stain, and an assault.
Two local government leaders added to the post-event conversation with their thoughts about what they witnessed last week.
State Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, who lives in Eden Prairie and represents District 48, and Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case were both watching the events.
Case, a former history teacher, described his gut reaction: “Like every American who has deep respect for our country, for our government, and for our Constitution, I was shocked.”
Cwodzinski, another former educator who spent more than 30 years teaching American government in Eden Prairie, was deeply saddened by what he saw.
“My head was reeling, but my heart was breaking,” Cwodzinski said.
“Tearfulness and sincere sadness - that was my gut reaction. I was speechless. It was like I was punched in the stomach. With a tear in my eye, I was watching the images. It was a tough, tough day.”
As former teachers, both Cwodzinski and Case further considered the moment as a significant teaching moment. Had they still have been teaching, both said it would have been difficult.
“I always tried to highlight the history that was being made in the moment as a way to teach former historical events that occurred before the eyes of the people living in those past moments,” Case said. “Comparing the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol to events during the War of 1812 certainly places incredible significance in superlative terms of this week’s events. The opportunity to teach American History and Government in the moment would have been both exciting and stunningly sad at the same time.”
Cwodzinski said the annual trips to the nation’s Capitol highlighted student journeys to Washington, D.C. As he watched the day unfolding, he saw many of the places around and inside the Capitol where he would take students to learn about American history.
“I led student groups to the Capitol and we always met on the steps on the east side with our elected officials, whether it was Wellstone or Coleman or Paulson, that’s where we met. And to see that spot yesterday filled with people with a political gripe was saddening ... later on, I saw them standing by the peace memorial - one of the hidden gems of the Capitol. Seeing all these people standing by the peace memorial didn’t escape me.”
Getting to this point in American history also wasn’t lost on the officials.
“Donald Trump is a symptom, as well as a provocative cause of what we see in politics today,” Case said. “The events of Jan. 6 could have a slight silver lining of reminding all of us that at the end of the day we are all Americans on the same side trying to make our world a little better.”
“How did we get here?” Cwodzinski asked. “That’s the question I would be asked by a student and I would probably take a long pause and go something like – the pendulum has swung as far as it can and it will come back.
Unfortunately, I’ve been saying that a long time.”
Thinking about how to approach their constituents, the officials were optimistic that there will be better days ahead, however slow or measured they may be in coming.
“‘All politics is local’ and the very best that we can do today is to model, lead and inspire through our actions in our efforts to bring this community closer together as we celebrate our differences, highlight our similarities, and continue to show compassion to each other,” Case said.
“How many said, ‘let’s put 2020 behind us,’ and here we are a week later and it’s spilling into 2021,” Cwodzinski said. “How do we give [constituents] some sort of optimism that things will be OK? They WILL be OK. This is America.
We’ve been through some horrific events. In 1918, we lost half a million Americans to the pandemic and lost 100,000 people in France and Germany in the war, not to mention that at the local level African Americans were being lynched here in Minnesota. Yes, it’s bad, but we’ve been through it.”
Case added, “‘Normalcy’ is a relative term for what we will make of tomorrow and my desire is that together we can envision and embrace our changing America for all the good that it can bring us with renewed commitment, gratitude, and hope. I can only hope that in the coming year, all people who align themselves with Democrats, Republicans, or Independents, can join together in national unity to condemn the past four years of assaults on freedom of the press, on truth, and on our sacred governmental institutions.”
Cwodzinski said that America is better than all this, but that we can learn lessons from Jan. 6.
“Nobody will ever say [Jan. 6] was justified,” he said. “We’re in trying times and as elected officials, we don’t need to fan the flames with our words ... I wish we heard more words. I wished people knew more about their history.”
