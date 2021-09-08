After seeing success with early adopters of the embedded social worker program, Hennepin County has committed to expanding the partnership to 21 police departments by 2022, including cities around Lake Minnetonka.
In 2019, an embedded social worker program was established in partnership between Hennepin County, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, and six pilot law enforcement agencies.
The program uses social workers employed by Hennepin County, and embed them with local law enforcement. It is part of a larger effort to improve responses to emergency calls related to mental health or substance use, by diverting residents from the criminal justice system or hospitalization and getting them appropriate services. This approach allows for a tailored assessment and follow-up, from counseling to intervention, support, and referral services.
Jessica Angeles, a Hennepin County social worker who is embedded with Minnetonka Police said this partnership offers new opportunities to address the underlying reasons people with mental health concerns may be calling for police to respond.
In 2020, social workers engaged more than 1,700 people across 12 cities. While a significant number of people were connected to mental health supports, many needed help across a wide range of human services like housing and economic support.
“Connecting people to local supports can improve their mental health symptoms, expanding resources for them to lean on when a crisis does arise,” Angeles said. “This reduces the impact of psychiatric crisis on the law enforcement system, and improves people’s quality of life.”
The expansion was announced during a press conference Aug. 31 in Minnetonka, where Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson talked about the need for more resources like this around the county, stating people who are suffering from addiction or are in a mental health crisis don’t belong in the criminal justice system.
Minnetonka Police Chief Scott Boerboom explained it was repeat calls that led the city of Minnetonka to join forces with the Plymouth Police Department in 2019 as one of the program’s six early adopters.
“There’s a gap in services,” he said. “We got to show compassion and find a way to help these individuals because ... jail is not the answer.”
District 6 Commissioner Chris LaTondresse, who also spoke during the press conference, announced the program would be expanding in early 2022 to seven more suburban police departments in the west metro for a total of 21 police departments and 12 social workers serving 29 cities county-wide.
Currently, the cities of Plymouth and Minnetonka have a shared social worker, as well as the cities of St. Louis Park/Hopkins; Crystal/New Hope/Robbinsdale; and Edina/Richfield
Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center each have their own embedded social worker, and Bloomington has two social workers.
In 2022, the program is anticipated to expand to Excelsior, Wayzata, Minnetrista, Shorewood, Tonka Bay, Greenwood, Deephaven, Spring Park, Minnetonka Beach, Woodland, Mound, Medina, Corcoran, Orono, St. Bonifacius and Long Lake.
LaTondresse shared results of the program implemented in Brooklyn Park, which assigned an embedded social worker to its top 25 emergency callers, a heavy caller group that represented about 30% of all mental health-related calls made in the city. After six months of engagement with the social worker, repeat calls dropped by 85%, he reported.
The partnership uses a 60/40 shared funding model with cities providing 60% of funding for the embedded social worker and the county funding the remaining 40% (based on $100,000 social worker salary).
“It’s better for public safety and it’s better for our taxpayers,” he said.
