City council rebukes plan, supports public opposition
Members of the Eden Prairie City Council voiced their opposition to a proposed lane reduction for Baker Road last week, objecting to a re-striping project that would reduce it from four lanes to three.
Their message carried significant weight.
Two Hennepin County Transportation Planning representatives presented the scope of the project to the council at its Tuesday, March 2, meeting, stressing safety as the overriding factor influencing the proposal.
By Friday, March 5, the county had decided to walk back its lane-reduction plans and announced Baker Road would be restriped as a four-lane street.
“The county will restripe the road to match the existing configuration on Baker Road between Pinnacle Drive and St. Andrews Drive,” Chad Ellos, Hennepin County Transportation Planning division manager, said in a statement.
The evening of March 2, Ellos and Emily Kettell, a project manager, joined the council meeting, which took place in a hybrid format combining in-person and virtual attendance. The council was not being asked to vote on the matter because it was an informational presentation of a project the county is planning to start soon.
The county has the replacement of the surface and the re-striping of the 3-mile section of Baker Road lined up for completion by the end of summer.
With pavement replacement and pedestrian ramp improvements on Baker Road from Martin Drive north into Minnetonka already planned, the county had included the lane reduction in the proposal as well.
That portion of the plan did not sit well with the hundreds of local residents who had signed a petition objecting to the lane reduction.
Councilmember Lisa Toomey didn’t mince words. “I don’t agree with the change,” she said, noting that the county proposed the same lane changes for the road 11 years ago. The neighborhood didn’t like the proposal at that time either, she said.
Congestion would result around the neighborhood school, especially in the morning and evenings, Toomey said while suggesting that the county conduct more studies before making changes like those proposed.
Councilmember PG Narayanan agreed with Toomey’s request for more study. He said the majority of comments he has received from the community have been negative. Narayanan also questioned the road’s capacity for future traffic increases.
“When we go from four to three the traffic congestion will go up tremendously,” he said. “I’m concerned there will be more accidents and delays.”
Wondering aloud what the projected traffic counts would be on the road over “the next five to 10 years,” Narayanan said, “I think we should do a little more study.”
Councilmember Kathy Nelson, attending the meeting virtually, said her concerns over the lane reduction centered on speed and safety.
A staff report documented responses and comments about the project. The report stated, “Hennepin County staff heard from 125 residents through more than 150 calls, emails and webform submissions related to the project (some residents reached out multiple times). Of the 125 residents, 62 stated their preference to move forward with the project, 56 stated their preference to not move forward with the project, and seven were just seeking additional information about the project.”
Questioning the county
Councilmember Mark Freiberg was direct in his criticism of the project, specifically regarding the validity of the comment numbers used by the county.
“Couple problems,” Freiberg said as he questioned whether the numbers represented residents’ true feelings. “I’ve got 300 here in my hand that don’t seem to be counted in your survey,” he said while holding a ream of paper.
“It might even be more than that,” he added.
Reflecting the frustration he said he’s heard from area residents, Freiberg said that though the county may have met the requirements of the project, they weren’t listening to the residents.
“You need to hear what the people are saying. ... You’re getting hasty when you hear this type of opposition.”
Mayor Ron Case expressed his appreciation for the “experts” who consistently make the right determinations. But he said his opposition to the lane reduction was based on balance – whether the pros outweighed the cons.
“We hire staff that are the experts. It doesn’t mean that they are always right in a politically influenced situation. But, it doesn’t mean the masses are always correct in some situations,” he said.
The mayor said that if the changes would result in safety and community benefits that could be clearly measured, he would support it.
But the county, in its statement, stood by its contention that safety was the basis of the proposal:
“While we still stand behind the safety merits of our proposal and its ability to adequately handle traffic volumes, we realize that this decision needed to be made given the circumstances to not jeopardize the project schedule and other benefits the pavement project is bringing to the entire corridor from Martin Drive to I-494.”
But it was the people who live in the area who helped tip the mayor’s perspective. “I’m really concerned about residents who live along this stretch and are having difficulty with getting out onto the highway,” Case said.
To Case, the lane reduction wasn’t worth defying apparent public opinion.
“I’m going to side with the four other councilmembers and say I don’t think the gain here is enough to go against the perceptual and real beliefs of all the people who live along this roadway. If I were to make a recommendation, I would say restripe it four lanes,” he said.
Ellos thanked the councilmembers and said that they would consider their thoughts. “We’ll take the feedback to leadership and determine a final outcome,” he said.
That final outcome became clear Friday with the county’s announcement to leave Baker Road with four lanes But Ellos said the area would continue to be on the county’s radar.
“We will continue to monitor the safety on Baker Road and reevaluate accordingly when opportunities arise or conditions change,” he said.
