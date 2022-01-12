SATURDAY, JAN. 15
NATURE ROCKS! NATURE CENTER
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Parkway, Eden Prairie
Monday, Jan. 17
EP PARKS AND RECREATION PART-TIME/SEASONAL JOB FAIR
When: 2-7 p.m.
Where: Cambria Room, 16700 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie
Info: Visit tinyurl.com/2p8dv63r
EP HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Tuesday, Jan. 18
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7 Hopkins, MN 55305
Info: Visit hopkinsschools.org
MINNETONKA SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: The sustainability commission reviews and provides input on sustainability issues to further the city’s effort to protect and preserve the environment. Meetings are streamed live at minnetonkamn.gov/tv and are available on-demand within 24 hours of each meeting. Agenda online at www.minnetonkamn.gov
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL
When: 5:30 p.m. (workshop) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
THURSDAY, JAN. 20
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: Meeting materials and agendas online at www.minnetonkamn.gov
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Community Room at the District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka
SATURDAY, JAN. 22
FAMILY FUN DAY-CANCELED
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Central Fire Station, 14550 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka
Info: Free activities - learn about fire gear and apparatus, pose for photos with Sparky, the fire safety dog; and enjoy delicious firehouse chili and cider.
Monday, JAN. 24
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
Thursday, JAN. 27
STATE OF THE CITY LUNCHEON
When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Where: Central Middle School Auditorium, 8025 School Road, Eden Prairie
Tuesday, Feb. 1
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL
When: 5:30 p.m. (workshop) 7 p.m. (regular)
Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
