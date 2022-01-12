SATURDAY, JAN. 15

NATURE ROCKS! NATURE CENTER

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Outdoor Center, 13765 Staring Lake Parkway, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

Monday, Jan. 17

EP PARKS AND RECREATION PART-TIME/SEASONAL JOB FAIR

When: 2-7 p.m.

Where: Cambria Room, 16700 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit tinyurl.com/2p8dv63r

EP HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

Tuesday, Jan. 18

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7 Hopkins, MN 55305

Info: Visit hopkinsschools.org

MINNETONKA SUSTAINABILITY COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: The sustainability commission reviews and provides input on sustainability issues to further the city’s effort to protect and preserve the environment. Meetings are streamed live at minnetonkamn.gov/tv and are available on-demand within 24 hours of each meeting. Agenda online at www.minnetonkamn.gov

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL

When: 5:30 p.m. (workshop) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

THURSDAY, JAN. 20

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: Meeting materials and agendas online at www.minnetonkamn.gov

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Community Room at the District Service Center, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka

Info: https://www.minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board/meetings

SATURDAY, JAN. 22

FAMILY FUN DAY-CANCELED

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Central Fire Station, 14550 Minnetonka Blvd., Minnetonka

Info: Free activities - learn about fire gear and apparatus, pose for photos with Sparky, the fire safety dog; and enjoy delicious firehouse chili and cider.

Monday, JAN. 24

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center - Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

Thursday, JAN. 27

STATE OF THE CITY LUNCHEON

When: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Central Middle School Auditorium, 8025 School Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

Tuesday, Feb. 1

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL

When: 5:30 p.m. (workshop) 7 p.m. (regular)

Where: City Center - Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: Visit edenprairie.org

