THURSDAY, NOV. 16

MINNETONKA PLANNING

COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: The Planning Commission provides an open process and a balanced review of development proposals and land use requests, both private and public, with regard to the city’s zoning ordinance, strategic plan and Comprehensive Guide Plan.

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL

‘CHICAGO’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 and 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

MINNETONKA JAZZ BAND

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Boulevard

Info: The event Nov. 19 is a swing dance, and the group will be playing danceable big-band favorites. Seating is also available for those who want to enjoy listening rather than dancing. Admission is free. More info: www.musicassociation.org

EDEN PRAIRIE PLAYERS PRESENT “THE CURIOUS SAVAGE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School

Info: Tickets are available at the door; cash or check accepted or online at edenprairieplayers.com; Call 952-949-8305.

THURSDAY, NOV. 18

MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION

When: 6 p.m.

Where: District Service Center, Community Room, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka

Info: https://www.minnetonkaschools.org/district/leadership/board/meetings

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL

‘CHICAGO’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

EDEN PRAIRIE PLAYERS PRESENT “THE CURIOUS SAVAGE”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School

Info: Tickets are available at the door; cash or check accepted or online at edenprairieplayers.com; Call 952-949-8305.

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL

‘CHICAGO’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

EDEN PRAIRIE PLAYERS PRESENT “THE CURIOUS SAVAGE”

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School

Info: Tickets are available at the door; cash or check accepted or online at edenprairieplayers.com; Call 952-949-8305.

MONDAY, NOV. 22

CANCELED: EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center, Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: Meeting agendas and materials will be posted prior to each meeting.

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Administrative Services Center

Info: edenpr.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7, Hopkins

Info: www.hopkinsschools.org/district/school-board

THURSDAY, NOV. 25

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED

FRIDAY, NOV. 26

THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY

GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED

