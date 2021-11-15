THURSDAY, NOV. 16
MINNETONKA PLANNING
COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: The Planning Commission provides an open process and a balanced review of development proposals and land use requests, both private and public, with regard to the city’s zoning ordinance, strategic plan and Comprehensive Guide Plan.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL
‘CHICAGO’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 and 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
MINNETONKA JAZZ BAND
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Minnetonka Community Center, 14600 Minnetonka Boulevard
Info: The event Nov. 19 is a swing dance, and the group will be playing danceable big-band favorites. Seating is also available for those who want to enjoy listening rather than dancing. Admission is free. More info: www.musicassociation.org
EDEN PRAIRIE PLAYERS PRESENT “THE CURIOUS SAVAGE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School
Info: Tickets are available at the door; cash or check accepted or online at edenprairieplayers.com; Call 952-949-8305.
THURSDAY, NOV. 18
MINNETONKA SCHOOL BOARD STUDY SESSION
When: 6 p.m.
Where: District Service Center, Community Room, 5621 County Road 101, Minnetonka
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL
‘CHICAGO’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
EDEN PRAIRIE PLAYERS PRESENT “THE CURIOUS SAVAGE”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School
Info: Tickets are available at the door; cash or check accepted or online at edenprairieplayers.com; Call 952-949-8305.
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL
‘CHICAGO’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
EDEN PRAIRIE PLAYERS PRESENT “THE CURIOUS SAVAGE”
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Performing Institute of Minnesota Arts High School
Info: Tickets are available at the door; cash or check accepted or online at edenprairieplayers.com; Call 952-949-8305.
MONDAY, NOV. 22
CANCELED: EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center, Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road
Info: edenprairie.org
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: Meeting agendas and materials will be posted prior to each meeting.
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Administrative Services Center
Info: edenpr.org
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7, Hopkins
THURSDAY, NOV. 25
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED
FRIDAY, NOV. 26
THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY
GOVERNMENT OFFICES CLOSED
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.