THURSDAY, NOV. 11

VETERANS DAY HOLIDAY

City offices closed

EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

FRIDAY, NOV. 12

MANY HANDS MANY MEALS

When: Choose a two-hour volunteer shift on the website

Where: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 County Road 19, Excelsior

Info: www.mh-mm.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 13

MANY HANDS MANY MEALS

When: Choose a two-hour volunteer shift on the website

Where: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 County Road 19, Excelsior

Info: www.mh-mm.org

MONDAY, NOV. 15

MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: Meeting agendas and materials will be posted prior to each meeting.

THURSDAY, NOV. 16

MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka

Info: The Planning Commission provides an open process and a balanced review of development proposals and land use requests, both private and public, with regard to the city’s zoning ordinance, strategic plan and Comprehensive Guide Plan.

FRIDAY, NOV. 19

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 and 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

MONDAY, NOV. 15

EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center, Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 16

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: City Center, Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center, Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie

Info: edenprairie.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

SUNDAY, NOV. 21

MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka

Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898

MONDAY, NOV. 22

EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: City Center, Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road

Info: edenprairie.org

EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Administrative Services Center

Info: edenpr.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 23

HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7, Hopkins

Info: www.hopkinsschools.org/district/school-board

