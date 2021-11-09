THURSDAY, NOV. 11
VETERANS DAY HOLIDAY
City offices closed
EDEN PRAIRIE HUMAN RIGHTS AND DIVERSITY COMMISSION MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, Eden Prairie
FRIDAY, NOV. 12
MANY HANDS MANY MEALS
When: Choose a two-hour volunteer shift on the website
Where: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 County Road 19, Excelsior
Info: www.mh-mm.org
SATURDAY, NOV. 13
MANY HANDS MANY MEALS
When: Choose a two-hour volunteer shift on the website
Where: Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 301 County Road 19, Excelsior
Info: www.mh-mm.org
MONDAY, NOV. 15
MINNETONKA CITY COUNCIL STUDY SESSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: Meeting agendas and materials will be posted prior to each meeting.
THURSDAY, NOV. 16
MINNETONKA PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Council Chambers, 14600 Minnetonka Blvd., Community Center, Minnetonka
Info: The Planning Commission provides an open process and a balanced review of development proposals and land use requests, both private and public, with regard to the city’s zoning ordinance, strategic plan and Comprehensive Guide Plan.
FRIDAY, NOV. 19
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 and 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
MONDAY, NOV. 15
EDEN PRAIRIE HERITAGE PRESERVATION COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center, Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
TUESDAY, NOV. 16
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL WORKSHOP
When: 5:30 p.m.
Where: City Center, Heritage Rooms, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
EDEN PRAIRIE CITY COUNCIL MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center, Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie
SATURDAY, NOV. 20
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
SUNDAY, NOV. 21
MINNETONKA FALL MUSICAL ‘CHICAGO’
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Arts Center on 7, 18285 Highway 7 (corner of Highways 7 & 101), Minnetonka
Info: Tickets: $23 adult; $20 senior; $15 youth – reserved seating (group rates available): 952-401-5898
MONDAY, NOV. 22
EDEN PRAIRIE PLANNING COMMISSION
When: 7 p.m.
Where: City Center, Council Chambers, 8080 Mitchell Road
EDEN PRAIRIE SCHOOL BOARD MEETING AND WORKSHOP
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Administrative Services Center
Info: edenpr.org
TUESDAY, NOV. 23
HOPKINS SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Eisenhower Community Center, 1001 MN-7, Hopkins
