A group of Eden Prairie School Board members recommended that the district should briefly summarize its workshops but should not record the sessions for the public.
In January, Boardmembers Kim Ross and Veronica Stoltz suggested that the district make audio recordings of work sessions available to help the public better track decisions.
While the board has live-streamed meetings in which the public is not allowed in the same room as members due to the pandemic, the district does not make recordings available and previously did not provide access to anyone not attending in person. The district plans to return to that system in the future.
Some board members warned in January that making recordings available could impact the nature of discussions on topics like community surveys and cultural proficiency.
“It can be difficult to have courageous conversations like that in a recorded setting sometimes,” Chair Adam Seidel said at the time. “People might feel more free discussing it sort of in the room openly.”
Ross raised the issue after she said she had difficulty figuring out how the board made decisions while running for office.
“There were conversations about things that happened at workshops, and then when they got voted on in the meeting, it was just like, we’re going to vote on this,” Ross said. “So, I had no context around, well, how did the board arrive here? What kind of questions and what kind of conversations did they have?”
Strehl argued at the time that allowing people to follow a conversation “doesn’t really necessarily have anything to do with transparency.”
The board voted to have its Community Linkage Committee study the issue. The board’s committees each include three board members who meet about once a month to discuss topics more thoroughly. The committees have been meeting via Zoom, although the district does not make links for the public to view the committee meetings available on its website.
The state’s Open Meeting Law applies to gatherings of a quorum, meaning a majority of a government body. With seven members on the board, the law only applies to gatherings of four or more board members – which include workshops and regular board meetings.
Specifically, the state description says, “The Minnesota Supreme Court has held that the open meeting law applies only to a quorum or more of members of the governing body or a committee, subcommittee, board, department, or commission of the governing body. Serial meetings in groups of less than a quorum held in order to avoid open meeting law requirements may also be found to be a violation, depending on the facts of the case.”
Aside from some exceptions, the law typically requires government bodies to provide notice in advance of meetings involving a quorum, allow the public to attend and observe, and ensure that “relevant materials are available to the public,” according to the state description. The law does not address whether government bodies must keep or publish meeting minutes, the description notes.
The minutes the board keeps of committee meetings are brief. For the Community Linkage discussion on recordings, the minutes include four partial sentences. They state that the committee is “solving for providing context around decisions/facilitating following a conversation” and that the committee recommends “not to record but ensure that important topics that are discussed across meetings can be followed. Need to define what is ‘important.’” The final sentence says committee leader CJ Strehl made a motion to recommend that workshops not be recorded, with the motion passing unanimously. The committee members are Ross, Strehl and DD Dwivedy.
In discussing the committee’s conversation, Strehl said in the Feb. 22 regular board meeting that the committee decided the goal had been to help the public understand the transition of topics through workshops and regular board meetings “and that the objective really wasn’t to try and solve for the efficacy around recording workshops.”
He also pointed to concerns other board members had raised about how recording could affect conversations.
“We decided to focus on solving the problem of finding a way to allow the public to see kind of a summary that they can follow from those meetings,” Strehl said of the workshops. “We’ve provided a recommendation that our board clerk be responsible for providing summary notes of our workshop so that items of I’ll say a business or policy nature that flow through these meetings can be followed.”
Ross said the board’s committee meeting minutes “might be a good model for what we’re looking to capture from the workshops.” The minutes would not necessarily capture who said what but would summarize what topics had been discussed, she said.
“We’re not looking for detailed minutes of those workshops,” said Ross, but rather a list of topics raised “because what we discuss isn’t always on the agenda of a board workshop.”
Board members generally agreed in the Feb. 22 regular meeting to have the board’s Policy Committee next review the proposal for summaries of workshops.
