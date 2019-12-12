Statewide caucus system still in place, but Minnesotans will vote in presidential primary on Super Tuesday
“Civics 101,” designed for voters to hear about changes in election rules, was hosted Dec. 4 at Eden Prairie High School. The event featured local legislators, as well as Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon.
House District 48A Rep. Laurie Pryor (DFL-Minnetonka) described the idea that sparked the meeting.
“I got a letter from a constituent who was concerned about the integrity of our voting system,” she said.
Pryor said, “We should just get Steve Simon out to help answer questions. That’s what got us here.”
In addition to Simon and Pryor, House District 48B Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) and District 48 Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) were also in attendance.
Cwodzinski, a teacher at Eden Prairie High School for decades, began the meeting with a look at civic duty.
“A political discussion and a political debate is the civic duty required of all Americans,” he said. “We teach our children that voting is a right. It is not a right, nor is it a privilege. It’s a civic duty. A civilized public debate and discussion of the candidates and their planks and their platform is as necessary to our waking lives as oxygen and water.”
Simon began his presentation, “I’m the 22nd Secretary of State. I’m the chief elections officer ... here to protect and defend the right to vote.”
To carry out that duty, Simon described changes in 2020, namely the addition of a presidential primary that will be held on Super Tuesday, March 3.
For years, the caucus system has been prominent. That will not go away for local and statewide contests. In 2020, Minnesota now has a primary in place for the race for president of the United States. That primary will be run separately – a week later – from the statewide caucuses and will have its own set of rules and consequences.
In moving the presidential primary to a separate date, Simon said, “The Legislature decided to make this a ‘closed primary.’ That means voters on March 3 are going to have to choose the Republican ballot for president, the DFL ballot or the two major parties’ ballots that we have in Minnesota – we have two marijuana legalization parties’ ballots for president.”
The information about which party each elector selects was to be open to anyone, Simon said. He clarified that nobody will see an elector’s actual vote, but they could know for which party one voted.
“But, we got that loophole closed so that it isn’t a public record anymore,” Simon said.
The “uncomfortable compromise” he described is that the party designation will be available to all four parties. How that data is used will be up to the political parties. Simon took issue with that fact, too.
“There are no constraints on what the parties can do once they get that data,” he said. “The law is silent.”
Simon said there is an effort to write legislation to force guidelines be put in place.
“We’re going to have legislation on the first day of the session to make sure there are some guard rails in place,” he said.
In addition to the election challenges the state will face in the coming months, Simon also discussed the challenges Minnesota faces from outside––namely election security.
“Whether it’s allegations of hacking or allegations of voter fraud,” Simon said his office would confront it head-on.
In 2016, Minnesota was one of 21 states whose elections systems was targeted by a foreign adversary, Simon said.
“Period. End of sentence,” he said.
The federal government then appropriated funds for many states to fight election tampering. But because Minnesota requires the state’s Legislature to sign off on the federal dollars, the state was last in collecting the funds.
Because disbursement of those funds hit the legislative snag, it took time.
“We did not get the money in time for the 2018 election. We got ours last summer,” Simon said.
The only benefit in being last was Minnesota’s opportunity to see what worked for other states and what didn’t.
To that end, Minnesota is now recoding the database used to run the election system. The state has also hired a person to work with cities and counties and townships across the state ... helping in counting votes and making sure the election runs fairly.
In addition, the federal government is also conducting “penetration tests,” Simon said, “a fancy way of saying they try to hack us.”
“All roads to lead to the ballot box,” he said. “No matter the issues ... if you don’t have people in public office that don’t share your views ... then you’re not going to get very far.”
Audience questions ranged from the role of the census in elections to the possibility of ranked-choice voting.
In concluding, Simon said, “We’re in for quite a year. This next year is going to be a wild, wild ride regardless of where you sit or stand politically. But just know that you live in ... a state where people lean in. They take it seriously. I know you’ll do the same.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.