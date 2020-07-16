For the seventh straight year, the City of Eden Prairie has been named one of the Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune.
The rankings are based on survey information collected by Energage, an independent company specializing in employee engagement and retention. The program included responses from more than 76,000 employees at nearly 3,000 Minnesota public, private and nonprofit organizations. The city is ranked #45 on the list of mid-size employers.
A complete list is available online and was published in a special section June 28.
