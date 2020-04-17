Board members deliberate on whether to move forward on schedule
Planners of a project at Central Middle School in Eden Prairie did not suffer from a lack of interest from builders, but the low bid still came in about $6.8 million over budget.
The Eden Prairie School District received more than 130 bids in 42 bid packages last month for additions and updates to the 1959 building, according to an April 1 report from Superintendent Josh Swanson to the Eden Prairie School Board. Members of the district staff, a construction management company and architects then contacted low bidders about why the bids came in higher than expected before making recommendations about how to address the issue, which the school board discussed virtually April 6.
“In all honesty, I didn’t expect to be here tonight,” Swanson said.
He described the main options as keeping the project on time as designed or to delay the project to either redesign it or seek new, lower bids. Based on feedback from board members at the meeting, Swanson planned to make a recommendation at the board’s April 13 meeting, after this edition went to press.
Bidders district officials contacted indicated a key reason for the expense related to the complexity of the project, said Jason Mutzenberger, executive director of business services.
Although district officials had obtained quotes from some vendors when creating an estimate, Mutzenberger said, “They didn’t realize how complex the project really was.”
The cost to add on to the existing 1959 building “is complicated and unclear” and had not been factored into the quoted numbers, he said.
He indicated he believed the complexity should not have been a surprise for bidders, though.
“If complexity was the issue, shouldn’t that have been anticipated by our construction management company and architect?” he asked rhetorically. “And the answer is yes. We knew and said on many occasions that this was a complex project.”
However, he said, “We still highly value our construction management company and architect that are both involved in the project and believe they’ve done an excellent job.”
Along with costs for brickwork and drywall that added up, the people researching the costs also sought to learn whether COVID-19 factored into the high numbers.
“There certainly was some uncertainty on available labor and ability to get materials within and outside of our country,” Mutzenberger said.
However, he said the bidding took place early enough that “while there was some uncertainty, it didn’t drive our price significantly up.”
However, the virus may have affected some companies making bids. The district had budgeted for the project based on non-union labor, which the district often uses for projects due to lower costs.
“Due to the uncertainty around the labor market, the non-union contractors chose not to bid, resulting in only union work that we received on all 42 bid packages,” Mutzenberger said.
Contractors have responded to questions about how the district could “save money without compromising the quality of the project,” he said.
He explained, “We’ve gone through hundreds of items with them and been able to identify about $2 million within the project that we can save.”
Some of that would entail rebidding parts of the project, such as drywall, ceiling tiles and the fire protection system. Other changes could involve changes to specifications, such as for roofing and ductwork, to provide contractors with more flexibility.
The district could defer maintenance projects this year and next year that could generate about $2 million for the district to use for the middle school project.
“We don’t have a risk of major issues coming up, like roofs are going to leak or something disastrous is going to happen,” Mutzenberger said. “We’ve got great facilities in place.”
The district also could authorize long-term facility maintenance revenue, which is typically used for deferred maintenance. The district would use that money for updates within the existing building while bond funds voters approved last year would be used for the additions. Mutzenberger said the district would need to raise at least $2.85 million and up to $4 million through the funding mechanism, which would not require voter approval. If it opted for the higher figure, he said the tax impact would amount to less than $1 per month for the average home in Eden Prairie.
“CMS is due for an update, and keeping the project on time will allow our students to realize this great space sooner,” Mutzenberger said.
A groundbreaking would occur Friday, May 1, and the improved building would open in fall 2021 for students in grades 6-8.
Rebidding the project later would have the risk of inflation and fewer bidders, potentially increasing costs rather than lowering them, he added. Redesigning the project could lead to a one-year delay while the district consulted stakeholders.
However, Boardmember Veronica Stoltz entertained the idea.
“We are in a very challenging time, and our schools look different than they have ever looked before,” she said. “I think that there are many who would be very understanding of a delay.”
While discussing the price risk of such a move, Swanson responded, “I wish I had a crystal ball.”
Board Chair Elaine Larabee opined, “I think that there’s no way that this project costs any less a year from now. ... I’m not really sure that we would do anybody any favors by waiting.”
Stoltz later said she is not convinced the board would have to wait that long to make modifications to lower costs, such as lower-grade theater seating or changes to building materials.
Mutzenberger replied, “I’ll reiterate again, we’ve looked at hundreds of those items and spend hundreds of hours on those, and the numbers I bring forward to you tonight is what I feel is in the best interest of the district for the long-term durability of the spaces that we’re going to create.”
The increase in cost prompted new Boardmember Debjyoti “DD” Dwivedy to pose pointed questions about the district’s planning for the project.
“I’m wondering when we went to the community and asked for $40 million, if we at that point in time knew that this is such a complex project?” he asked.
“I would say we didn’t have all that complexity figured out when we sold the referendum,” Mutzenberger responded.
Swanson added that earlier this year, “Everyone thought we were still OK until it actually hit the marketplace.”
In response to another question from Dwivedy, Mutzenberger said the district has spent more than $2 million on the project already and acknowledged a redesign could cost more.
Boardmember Holly Link said she felt uncomfortable with the level of detail sought in some questions, adding that Swanson is ultimately the manager of the district. Other board members said they believe they need to learn more, though, such as the tax impact of moving forward.
Dwivedy said that board members would need to explain their decisions to the community.
He said, “Sometimes those questions I think need to be asked, not to find fault but to make (up one’s) mind and make an informed choice and informed decision.”
Swanson noted that the district does have some flexibility in its finances due to past board and administrative decisions that have kept debt at relatively low levels.
He said, “Although it wasn’t the news I was hoping to be bringing forward around our bids and what it looks like, I’m appreciative of being in a place where we can we can make some choices and we have those options.”
