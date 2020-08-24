The U.S. Census Bureau is sending census takers to visit homes in Eden Prairie and across the country that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.
The average self-response rate in Eden Prairie is 81.9%. The Census Bureau will visit the remaining households to collect responses in person.
Identifying a census taker
Census takers are hired from the area, and their goal is to help residents and everyone in their home be counted in the 2020 Census.
If someone visits to collect information for the 2020 Census, check to make sure they have a valid ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark and an expiration date. Census workers may also carry Census Bureau bags and other equipment with the Census Bureau logo.
According to the U.S. Census, census takers will wear masks and follow local public health guidelines when they visit your home.
All census takers complete a virtual COVID-19 training on physical distancing and other health and safety protocols before beginning their work in neighborhoods.
What to expect
The census taker will ask residents simple questions about everyone who was living in the household on April 1, 2020. The visit takes about 5 to 10 minutes. Everything said to a census taker is confidential under federal law and cannot be shared with anyone, including any government agency.
Census responses can never be used against residents in any way.
If the census taker who visits doesn’t speak the language of the household, the resident may request a return visit from a census taker who does speak their language. If no one is home when the census taker visits, the census taker will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to complete the census.
Data collection ends Sept. 30, 2020. Self-response options will also close on that date.
To avoid a knock on your door, complete the census today online (trimurl.co/hrQLpO), by calling 844-330-2020 or by mailing U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47132.
Visit 2020census.gov for more information.
