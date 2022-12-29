Officer Thor Carlson was chosen as this year’s recipient
After this year’s Eden Prairie annual awards and recognition program, the results are in: Officer Thor Carlson is the police department’s officer of the year.
“I am honored and humbled beyond belief,” Carlson wrote to the Sun Sailor. “I work with many amazing and talented co-workers; None of my successes would be possible without their support and collaboration. I also would not be successful without the support of my wife and family that put up with a tough schedule and stress.”
According to a city blog, Carlson received the award from the city’s labor management team because of his proactive traffic work and leadership.
Carlson, who’s been with the department for two and a half years, previously worked at the Shakopee Police Department for fourteen years. He made the shift in the spring to the Eden Prairie Police Department, supporting the city he lived in from seventh grade through his time in college.
He said he was originally drawn to the department due to the teamwork, people he knew, formal and informal leadership as well as the specialty assignment opportunities.
The reasons he stayed, he said, were down to the camaraderie, work environment and both the supportive leadership and supportive community.
“I was drawn to law enforcement due to the variety in the job. I didn’t want to be stuck at a desk for an entire work day. Law enforcement offered multiple different assignments and jobs,” Carlson wrote. “As a police officer, even with 30 years of experience, you may encounter a scenario you have never seen; no day is the same.”
Carlson highlighted some of the important work he has done this year, including presenting on the importance of mental health resilience in law enforcement.
“My presentation is based on my own experiences within the job and the critical incidents I have responded to,” Carlson wrote. “I have a belief that if we experience something negative, we can share our experience to create positive change in others. As police officers, we respond to calls that may be the worst day of someone else’s life. We take on that stress from those ‘worst days’ as our own, which can overwhelm us. Being resilient allows us to remain in the job and be available to help and provide the best service possible to the public, but also means we can be there for our own families who need us just as much.”
His goals for the future include always trying to improve himself, reading many books and learning.
Carlson encouraged anyone looking to work as a police officer to apply to the Eden Prairie department, mentioning they may have some openings soon.
Other honors recognized at the awards and recognition program included the department’s school liaison officer, TJ Henderson, who received the Chaplain Tim Power award. The award was named after Tim Power, who served as both the police and fire department chaplain for 24 years. Power died in 2016.
The Civilian Employee of the Year award went to Eden Prairie Zoning Administrator Jim Schedin.
