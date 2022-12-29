Officer Thor Carlson was chosen as this year’s recipient

After this year’s Eden Prairie annual awards and recognition program, the results are in: Officer Thor Carlson is the police department’s officer of the year.

Thor

Eden Prairie Police Officer Thor Carlson is the recipient of his police department’s Officer of the Year Award.
TJ

Eden Prairie School Liaison Officer TJ Henderson is the recipient of the Chaplain Tim Power award.

Tags

Load comments