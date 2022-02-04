Differing formats highlighted dueling views on public health as Republicans and Democrats held their respective caucuses Feb. 1.
Senate District 48 Democrats, like many other units of the party, held their caucus remotely, while Republicans in the district met in person as usual.
For the Democrats, organizing the remote caucus “was a scramble,” said Rod Fisher, chair of the Senate District 48 Democrats. “ … That’s what omicron demanded of us.”
Republicans in the district, which includes most of Eden Prairie and southern Minnetonka, saw the coronovirus variant differently, gathering in several classrooms at Eden Prairie High School to organize the party and address the issues of the day, a discussion still dominated by COVID-19.
Bill Hoag, chair of the Senate District 48 Republicans, thinks both sides of the political spectrum overreacted in their response to the pandemic. “Somewhere in the middle is the truth,” he said.
While Fisher missed the camaraderie of a traditional caucus format, he said he got more opportunity than normal to communicate with the grass-roots party members participating in the process. Instead of signing up to be convention delegates and proposing resolutions for the party’s platform in person, they submitted forms with that information.
In following up on those submissions, “I had at least 50 conversations (via email) that I wouldn’t have been able to have, and I thought that was a very nice result,” Fisher said.
The resolutions put forward by Democrats addressed “issues of public well-being and environmental well-being that we typically see in the Democratic Party,” including the topics of public safety, housing and climate, he said.
Resolutions proposed by Senate District 48 Republicans were similarly in line with the party’s overall stances, said Hoag, emphasizing opposition to mask and vaccine mandates and the priority of keeping schools and businesses open.
Hoag said there was “not a lot” of discussion about the results of the 2020 presidential election. Polls have shown that a majority of Republicans believe the false claim that the election was fraudulent. Hoag said, however, “It was not a discussion point in the room I was in.”
Aside from hashing out the issues, Republican caucus participants also had the opportunity to vote in a gubernatorial preference poll as the party works to nominate a candidate who will challenge Gov. Tim Walz.
In keeping with statewide results, former state senator Scott Jensen came out on top in Senate District 48, with 130 votes. Jensen has been an outspoken critic of vaccine requirements and lockdown measures during the pandemic.
Kendall Qualls came in second in the Senate District 48 straw poll, garnering 87 votes. The other four candidates roughly split the remaining votes, Hoag said.
With 337 Republicans casting the informal votes, attendance this year dwarfed the turnout typically seen in the district, he noted. Hoag, who recently became chair of the Senate District 48 Republicans, said it was his first caucus.
“I think I wasn’t alone,” he said. For a caucus in a comparable year, 100-130 participants could be expected, according to Hoag.
Forty attendees had pre-registered, making the influx all the more jarring, though a digital registration system involving QR codes helped move the registration process along, he said.
“We were a little overwhelmed but it was great,” Hoag recounted. “I just kind of stood up and said, hey, this is a good problem to have, that that many citizens wanted to participate.”
On the Democratic side, the head count of 245 was in keeping with what could be expected in a normal format in a comparable year, Fisher said.
He spoke to others around Congressional District 3, “and everyone seems quite happy with the numbers and participation and lining up delegates for our conventions in March and April.”
While the turnout was sufficient, “I really missed the camaraderie and the feeling that this is our community,” Fisher said.
The local party leaders will now turn their attention to the looming redistricting that could complicate the process of organizing convention delegates.
Both party units still plan to hold their conventions in person. Senate District 48 Democrats plan to meet April 9 at Eden Prairie High School. Their Republican counterparts will meet for their convention March 6, also at Eden Prairie High School.
