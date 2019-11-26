Concerns, wishes, ideas expressed at 90-minute meeting
Julie Engle and Dean Luke don’t have much in common.
Engle is a 37-year-old mother of three young boys and lives in Minnetonka.
Luke is 80 and is a snowbird who lives in Eden Prairie during the warm months before heading south when the snow flies.
Both found themselves at the Eden Prairie Community Center with a microphone in hand at a Nov. 18 information meeting focused on cannabis legalization.
Without medical marijuana that helps with their health issues, they both said their lives would be vastly different.
They were joined by more than 100 others who filled the room – those who all had different stories and varied life paths that brought them to this point in time. But they all had a connected interest – the legalization of marijuana and how that might look for Minnesota.
A handful of area legislators were there, as were two Colorado government officials who had been invited to talk about the experiences of that state’s residents with the legalization of legal cannabis a few years ago.
There were no notions of any type of vote at this meeting, no plans for the development of policy – it was simply a place and time where people could listen, learn and speak about their experiences and beliefs.
The meeting was called and organized by Rep. Ryan Winkler (District 46A), and he was joined by several area legislators, including Assistant Senate Minority Leader Jeff Hayden, Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, Rep. Laurie Pryor, Rep. Brad Tabke, and Sen. Steve Cwodzinski.
In addition to the local representatives, Winkler had invited Colorado Boulder County District Attorney Stanley Garnett and Colorado Governor’s Chief of Staff Doug Friednash to join the discussion to lay out Colorado’s experience with cannabis legalization.
This session was one of 15 being hosted across the state during the coming weeks to allow legislators to hear concerns and ideas of residents about legalization.
This was the fifth of those statewide meetings. Winkler said the first was in Duluth, but that other meetings had previously been held in Minneapolis, St. Paul and St. Cloud.
“We are hoping that between now and the beginning of the next legislative session in February to cover most corners of the state to hear from a very diverse group of people and to hear from communities that have different views and different priorities when it comes to cannabis laws,” Winkler said.
He went on to say that the goal was to work through the development of a set of policy recommendations for the start of the legislative session in February.
While the presentations by Winkler, Garnett and Friednash were somewhat brief, most of the night was spent passing the microphone around the room to allow those attending to have their say.
Winkler walked through a historical look at the role cannabis has played in society and how it eventually became illegal across the country. He also described how, in 2014, the medical cannabis program was passed in this state.
Garnett told those attending that it’s not a question of “whether or not you’re going to have marijuana legalization. The question really is why 67% of Americans support legalizing marijuana. Seventy-eight percent of Democrats, 55% of Republicans and 68% of independents support it.”
In Colorado, he said, “There are 23,000 people directly employed by the marijuana industry.”
He said the state revenue in Colorado last year was approximately $270 million.
He said there have been decreases in violent crime and overall lower crime rates in comparison to those across the country. He admitted that there have been challenges for police, but that arrests for driving under the influence has not been a major issue.
Another issue of interest in Colorado is the use by those under the age of 18. The statistics presented showed that Colorado’s use by children to be equal to, and much of the time, lower than the national average.
Garnett said the reason for the lower numbers for high-schoolers’ use in Colorado is because it’s more difficult for those in that age group to access marijuana since it’s become legal and regulated. He also opined that because marijuana has become more accepted, it doesn’t have the appeal it once had.
Friednash’s presentation focused more on the social impacts being felt in Colorado since cannabis became legal.
“I do believe we’ve made a lot of progress,” he said. “The sky has not fallen. Prior to legalization, the arguments that we heard against it were very much that ... the sky would fall, and it would be the end of the world. We would see crime rates go through the roof. None of that has happened. Is it perfect? No, it’s not perfect, but it’s better than criminalization.”
When the presentations were completed, there were plenty of comments offered by area residents in attendance.
There were those who talked about how Minnesota would handle the regulatory issues, given the state’s recent failures within the health care and motor vehicle agencies. There were those who talked about how legalization would affect the pharmacy industry, and there were those who were worried about independent growers who might reinvigorate the black market.
But it was Luke and Engle who captured the night.
Luke said that he’s suffered from a bad back for a long time. He’s had epidurals, “lots of therapy,” and has taken medication in an attempt to help his pain.
He loves to play golf, and it’s something the pain has kept him from enjoying.
“I now take medical marijuana ... and I can tell it feels a lot better,” he said.
For Engle, her story was pretty simple. She said her chronic illness had left her feeling depressed.
“I have three boys, and life sucked,” she said. “I would go to bed every night ... tomorrow is going to be the day that I wake up feeling well enough to live my life, take care of my kids and be a good wife,” she said. “Months, days, weeks would go on, and it just was horrendous.”
She had tried everything western medicine offered, and nothing was working.
“Last December, I remember my husband saying to me because I had all these bottles, he’s like, ‘You are a pill-popper.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t know what else to do.’”
She wasn’t about to become one of those “suburban moms who get addicted ... and then they’re on heroin.”
Determined to get away from the prescription medications, Engle said she learned how to use medical marijuana.
“Within two weeks, I was back to me,” she said, choking back tears.
“I had energy. I wasn’t in pain, and I learned how to responsibly use cannabis to treat all my ailments. My life changed. I had my life back.”
She went on to say that she has friends and acquaintances – psychiatrists, doctors, lawyers who all use cannabis responsibly because “it helps them with their anxiety and helps them sleep at night. It helps them with pain.”
In concluding, Engle said, “I would not have my life back if it wasn’t for cannabis, so I’m all for legalization.”
