The Maple Grove native and second-year pro golfer was in the right place at the right time to find competition again
Former Wayzata standout golfer turned professional Sarah Burnham spent the winter in the Phoenix, Arizona area preparing for her second season in the LPGA.
She found a place to rent from January through April with the idea to be ready to play in the Founder’s Cup, the LPGA Tour stop near her temporary apartment.
A week before the event the LPGA suspended play, forcing Burnham to search for her next competitive golf opportunity. That’s how she found the Cactus Tour, where she has turned into two wins in five starts.
“It’s nice to play with family and friends but it is not the same pressure you get when it is a competition so I needed to get the nerves back in order because every shot counts,” she said as one of 16 amateur and professional golfers on the mini-tour before the statewide shutdown went into place to control COVID-19.
She won the Sundance Golf Club event in Buckeye, Arizona with a 4-over par 220 in only her second start on the tour to collect a $2,800 check for first place. She shot a final-round even-par 72 followed by a pair of amateurs on the final standings and fellow pro Britney Yada of Hilo, Hawaii.
Burnham came from behind for the win. “I didn’t know I would win or not,” she said, knowing she was steady the entire tournament.
Two weeks later she added a second win, this time at Apache Creek in Apache Junction, Arizona in a much more intense finish.
Burnham and Yada played the final round together and were tied for the lead going into the 72nd hole after a double bogey setback on the 71st hole. The 18th hole is a shorter par-5 which allowed Burnham to close it out with a two-putt Eagle. “It was a nerve-racking 18 holes,” she said. “I knew I had to go low.”
Yada is a regular on the Symetra Tour, the official developmental tour for the LPGA.
In addition to collecting a $2,800 check for the win, Burnham was presented with a roll of toilet paper which turned out to be a needed commodity given the run on supplies at area stores. She noted that the timing was right because her supply was low.
Burnham’s 2020 season began with her first-ever trip to Australia in early February for the ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open. The 24-year-old shot rounds of 73 and 77 (6-over-par) to miss the cut in her only tour event.
Driving on the other side of the road and dealing with the jet lag were two big adjustments in her first visit.
Social distancing
Social distance procedures are in place for golf courses that are open in Minnesota, Florida and Arizona.
Not removing the flagstick, having the ball fall short of the bottom of the cup and not raking the bunker are three manageable changes Burnham is glad to make so she can continue to golf.
Concentrating on the putt when the flagstick is flapping in the wind is a challenge. To a lesser extent, so is missing the rewarding sound of the clink of the ball rattling around the bottom of the cup.
Golfers are asked to not rake the trap in favor of smoothing the area out with a foot to make it as playable as possible for the next golfer. “You just hope to not fall into a footprint,” Burnham said.
“It’s something to get used to,” she said of the changes, which ultimately allow golfers to resume playing the game they love and in some cases, make their livelihood from. “I’m grateful to play whenever I want because a lot of sports you cannot do that. Golf is an individual sport where you practice as an individual and I am still practicing.”
As for resuming the LPGA Tour schedule, Burnham is doing what everyone else is, “wait and see. A lot of the players are out of the country. [The tour] is keeping us updated on what we will do.”
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
