Brighter Days Family Grief Center, located at 5764 Venture Lane, Eden Prairie, is celebrating an important milestone on April 24, and aims to raise $50,000 in five days for its five-year anniversary, Founder/Executive Director Carolyn Kinzel has announced.
Kinzel is inviting those around the Twin Cities community to stop by the new Eden Prairie location to drop off gift cards, sports game tickets, cash or checks to support their signature program, Embrace-A-Family. This program promotes community involvement by helping Brighter Days provide financial assistance and special gifts to grieving children, adults, and families.
In the first five years, Brighter Days has served more than 6,000 through in-person and virtual community support offering free resources, programs and events tailored for each family member. Their fundraising goal of $50,000 is a celebratory way to mark the anniversary while also raising funds to continue the work as an anchor of hope in the state.
“This milestone solidifies that Brighter Days is providing a tangible impact in Minnesota. We want people to know that we are here and keeping pace with the ever-expanding need for our offerings all throughout the state, Kinzel remarked. “We have grown our staff and volunteer base tremendously, which allows our reach to benefit so many more people. We have granted over $40,000 in financial assistance to date and know our fundraising efforts will benefit our clients.”
An anonymous donor has offered a $30,000 match to help the center reach its goal.
The community may visit Brighter Days between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. during the week of April 25-29 to drop off donations.
Visitors are welcome to write a note to families and/or place the name of a lost family member on their wall to keep their memory alive.
