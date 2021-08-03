The Eden Prairie School Board has a full membership after they stood, each raised a hand and said the oath of office together with appointee Karla Bratrud.
The early morning meeting, at 7:30 a.m. July 26, marked the first time in which the full board had met in person in well over a year as members either met remotely or in a hybrid system through much of the pandemic.
Bratrud is a previous board member who the board majority had voted 4-2 to appoint in June after former Boardmember Veronica Stoltz resigned in late May. Bratrud, who held a term 2012-2016 and had also been appointed to fill a vacancy in 2019, will serve until the winner of a special election Nov. 2 is declared following canvassing. The winner will fill out the remainder of the term, which ends in January 2023.
The filing period for the special election opened July 27 and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 10. As of press time, no candidates had filed for the seat yet.
However, Francesca Pagan-Umar – a 2020 candidate who won the fourth-highest amount of votes in the race for three seats last year – has expressed interest in the position. An effort on the board to appoint her for the interim period fell short on a 2-5 vote, despite a petition with hundreds of names in support of appointing her.
As part of the July 26 meeting – the first the board has conducted since the decision to appoint Bratrud again – the board approved an “Inspiring News” item that will welcome Eden Prairie Schools families and staff back for the next school year. The letter will include a brief comment on the appointment, noting that Stoltz had resigned due to a family relocation. After mentioning Bratrud’s appointment until the special election, the letter will encourage voters to participate in electing a new school board member this fall.
The letter will also update families and staff on changes in the district. For example, it will welcome sixth-grade students “to an amazing, updated Central Middle School” and the coming availability of the Little Eagles preschool program at each Eden Prairie elementary school with attendance boundaries.
The letter will point to the ongoing EP Online service that “will be available to students in Eden Prairie and throughout Minnesota.”
The letter will add, “The curriculum blends proven online curriculum strengthened by Eden Prairie School’s high-quality curriculum — taught by teachers who know it well.”
It will note changes to Inspired Choices programming designed to give students “more options to pursue rigorous, engaging, and authentic learning experiences.”
Following the list of changes, the letter will say, “Although these changes might be uncomfortable at first, every family can expect caring and prepared staff ready to welcome our students back.”
It also will say the board remains committed to “delivering academic excellence and opportunity to each student, closing the achievement gap, driving outstanding graduation rates, and providing these outcomes in an equitable and fiscally responsible manner for the community.”
It points to the district’s graduation rate in 2020 of 95% and that 80% of third-grade students were deemed to be reading at grade level.
The letter will say, “Our teachers are committed to identifying and addressing any learning loss experienced by students during the trying times of the pandemic.”
The letter will summarize, “Strong communities result in strong schools and the tradition of excellence in Eden Prairie schools continues because of the tremendous support of our diverse and vibrant community.”
Board Chair Adam Seidel thanked Boardmember Kim Ross for her initial draft of the letter as well as Bratrud for adding her insights to the version the board approved.
The board also briefly discussed upcoming survey results from the consulting company Morris Leatherman, which are scheduled to be revealed Monday, Aug. 23.
Boardmember C.J. Strehl inquired, “How do these survey results and the money that we spend on them, the commitment that we make to do that, how do we actually use that information in a way that actually helps us to guide the district?”
Although no answer came immediately, Strehl suggested the board could discuss the subject further at the Aug. 23 meeting.
The board approved its work plan, which included the presentation on the survey results Aug. 23 as well as a workshop Saturday, Aug. 21. That meeting will include the first of four training sessions on cultural proficiency with Trudy Arriaga, who is associated with The Center for Culturally Proficient Educational Practice.
