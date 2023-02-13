For the second year in a row, Benilde-St. Margaret’s varsity football team was named the 2022-2023 National Football Foundation High School Academic Excellence Award for Class AAAA of the Minnesota State High School League, according to a press release from the school.
The award is presented to the top academic football team from each level of play in 12 states. BSM is one of only seven high school football programs in Minnesota receiving the award.
“Being honored with this award is important because it highlights the hard work and commitment that our student athletes at Benilde-St. Margaret’s put in as leaders not only on the field, but in the community and in the classroom,” Sean McMenomy, BSM’s varsity football head coach, said. “Our players understand the value of taking a disciplined approach to being successful in the classroom as it creates the foundation of opportunity and transfers to benefiting them on the field and in life.”
BSM and 59 other schools in 12 states received the 2022-2023 Academic Excellence Award. To be eligible for the NFF National High School Academic Excellence Awards, BSM student athletes need to have a minimum cumulative team GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, superior academic application and performance and a successful football season.
“BSM could not be more proud of our varsity football team as they take on the challenges of the classroom with as much enthusiasm and zeal as they do in the game on Friday night,” Jerry Pettinger, athletic and activities director at BSM, said.
Winners were selected by high school coaches associations from a pool of nominees submitted by each school’s head coach. A selection committee, compiled and led by the organization, will be responsible for choosing one school as the recipient of the Hatchell Cup as the best team in the nation.
The Hatchell Cup is named in honor of President and CEO Steve Hatchell. Since taking over the helm of the NFF in 2005, Hatchell has overseen numerous programs expanding the nonprofit’s reach and impact as it continues to promote the scholar-athlete ideal. His career in athletics administration spans more than five decades and includes countless accomplishments, including serving as the first commissioner of the Big 12 Conference and holding the top jobs at the Southwest Conference and the Orange Bowl.
The winner of the Hatchell Cup was announced on Feb. 8.
