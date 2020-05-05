District leaders say outreach efforts during distance learning have contributed to the accomplishment
Unlike many Minnesota school districts, attendance has increased for Eden Prairie Schools students during distance learning.
Attendance had been about 92% for the district in early March, when students still had been attending classes in person. During the first two weeks of distance learning in April, attendance had increased to nearly 98%.
Attendance for Central Middle School and Eden Prairie High School students in particular increased. Attendance at the middle school increased from about 89% to about 94% while attendance at the high school raised from about 87% to about 97%.
“There’s not a single spot that we haven’t seen the attendance come up,” Superintendent Josh Swanson told board members April 29.
The trend is consistent for students of every category for race, according to district statistics. For example, attendance for black students increased from 92% to about 95% while attendance for students in the Latinx category increased from 91.5% to more than 96%.
The trend also held true for all groups of students considered, such as students who receive special education services, English language learners and students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunches, an indicator of family income.
Through conversations with other superintendents, Swanson said, “Our data does not look similar to a lot of districts right now.”
He added, “I think our data reflects the way it does not because we’re lucky but because there’s been a ton of intentionality about what we’re doing. We’re measuring the same way as other districts, but our results look really different.”
Unlike many other districts, Eden Prairie Schools provides devices for all students following a technology referendum voters approved in 2014. The effort means that when the district moved to distance learning, students could simply continue using the devices at home.
Access is relatively easy, Swanson said, because students do not have a barrier in reaching a physical school each morning.
Swanson pointed to the benefit of not setting a specific start time for distance learning.
“If someone oversleeps, that’s not the end of the world,” Swanson said. “They can jump right on and then get started.”
The flexible schedules essentially eliminate the problem of students deciding not to attend school for the day because they do not want the embarrassment of arriving to class late, he indicated. Some students are logging on early in the morning while others may wait until late morning.
Connecting on the internet also provides social benefits, he noted.
“Even if it’s online, in getting to see your teachers or your friends there’s some sense of connection and normalcy,” he said.
Administrators have kept in mind the social and emotional needs of students, said Stacie Stanley, associate superintendent of academics and innovation. She noted that Central Middle School Principal Nathan Swenson had a list of eight students who needed to be contacted on a daily basis for support.
“When I say laser-like focus, that is what I mean,” Stanley said. “They are really honed in and focused on their kids, knowing their needs and utilizing a variety of staff to reach out to them.”
Teachers, deans, social workers, psychologists and principals have contributed to outreach efforts.
Stanley said, “It is a wraparound approach to make certain that we are really meeting the needs of students, and that is why we have that level of attendance that we do right now.”
