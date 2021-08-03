Eden Prairie-based Phillips & Temro Industries had spent over half a century focused on engine block heaters when the manufacturer decided to embrace a market that was heating up in its own right.
Seeing the opportunity about 12 years ago, the firm branched off from its core business by offering a crucial component for an emerging technology: battery heaters for electric cars.
“As electrification has started to grow in the transportation industry, we’ve recognized our markets are moving a little bit, and we need to move with that,” Phillips & Temro CEO Tom Moser told the Sun Sailor fresh off the latest development in the electric-vehicle sector.
Minnesota’s new clean cars standards were finalized July 26 as Gov. Tim Walz, joined by legislators, Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case and other officials, visited the headquarters of Phillips & Temro to celebrate the occasion.
Minnesota is the 15th state in the country to adopt the emissions standards pioneered by California. The standards require vehicle manufacturers to deliver vehicles with lower greenhouse gas emissions and compel the car companies to offer more “ultra-low or zero tailpipe” emissions in the state, a news release from the Governor’s Office explains.
“I truly think now we’re hitting an inflection point,” Moser said, observing that Minnesota car buyers will soon have more plug-in electric vehicles – like the ones popularized by Tesla – to choose from in dealer lots.
The CEO envisions so much growth in the sector that he expects Phillips & Temro, which celebrated its 100th anniversary last year, to add 200-500 more employees to its electric business in the next three to five years. Currently, about 50 employees work on the firm’s electric-vehicle products, which in addition to the battery heaters include chargers and systems that allow over-the-road truckers to heat and cool their cabins without idling overnight.
Phillips & Temro’s core business still revolves around traditional internal combustion transportation, however. With about 350 employees in Eden Prairie and about 500 total – spread across Belgium, England and China in addition to Minnesota – most of its workers still deal in internal combustion transportation, Moser noted.
Jobs, emissions, choices
“Today, as Minnesota becomes a clean cars state, we’re creating jobs across every corner of the state, we’re giving Minnesotans more choices at their local car dealer, we’re saving Minnesotans money, and we’re reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting our environment for future generations,” Walz said in a news release announcing the clean cars standards.
While manufacturers like Phillips & Temro may be positioned to benefit from the standards, auto dealers oppose the measure.
“Minnesota does not have an air quality problem like California’s. The California Rule will limit the choices of vehicles Minnesotans demand, and the price of all new cars will go up,” Scott Lambert, president of the Minnesota Auto Dealers Association, said in a statement.
Lambert called the standards an “artificial supply mandate” as he criticized Walz for the state’s methods.
“Incentives and infrastructure are the proven way to get more electric vehicles on the road,” Lambert said. “But the governor has done nothing regarding infrastructure and the California Rule is a pure supply mandate that does not address how to increase demand.”
But Moser observed that the groundwork for more widespread electric transportation is being laid, including through the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill that has been making its way toward President Joe Biden’s desk. “We’re seeing a lot of charging infrastructure built out right now,” Moser said.
As vehicle chargers become a more common sight, the state will continue working toward its goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Using 2005 data as a baseline, legislation in 2007 set goals for reductions of 15% by 2015, 30% by 2025 and 80% by 2050. Minnesota did not hit its 2015 target and is not on pace to meet the goals for future dates, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Fighting climate change is one reason a driver might consider going electric, but Moser sees another one, one that anyone who’s accelerated a Tesla from 0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds might understand.
“Electric vehicles,” Moser said, “are really wonderful to drive.”
