A collaboration with an arts program has helped spark an interest in learning for Eden Prairie’s TASSEL Transition Program.
TASSEL serves special education students who are 18-21 years old and who are transitioning to life after their time in the Eden Prairie School District.
The program, which serves students at the Hennepin Technical College South Campus and at 8040 Mitchel Road in Eden Prairie, is an acronym for “Teaching All Students Skills for Employment and Life.” It is aimed at helping students gain independent living skills and employment support, along with postsecondary education and training. Besides taking classes on topics like budgeting, students work at affiliated job sites, serving coffee, making greeting cards or working in a recycling program. A construction lab and a print shop in the works are designed to provide additional ways for students to learn employment skills. Students volunteer with organizations like Feed My Starving Children and gain support for social and emotional needs.
“They learn how to advocate for themselves, how to express their emotions, how to deal with challenges in life, how to listen and understand each other and to communicate with each other,” said TASSEL Transition Program Coordinator Irina Soboleva during an update to the Eden Prairie School Board last month.
Organizers turned to Minneapolis-based Upstream Arts in 2019 to help students learn more art skills. A grant from The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools helped launch the collaboration.
Upstream Arts has a mission to use the power of creative arts to activate and amplify the voice and choice of individuals with disabilities.
“We know that individuals with disabilities in our society oftentimes are stripped of choices, stripped of their voice,” said Elizabeth Griffin , a social worker with Eden Prairie Schools. “To really find tools to help them to kind of claim that and be able to put that into the world is a really big part of helping teach them independent skills.”
The collaboration has had to adapt to distance learning and the hybrid system that mixes online and in-person learning during the pandemic.
“Through it all, we’ve figured out ways to connect and to build on those skills,” Griffin said.
Upstream Arts professionals and TASSEL staff work with 10-20 students at a time on interactive activities. Through movement, dance, acting, visual arts, music and poetry, students explore their thoughts and feelings, Griffin said. Each week, the students gain a bit more confidence and are more comfortable expressing themselves and showing who they are, she added.
Upstream Arts representatives have provided videos and other resources to help train TASSEL staff to bring the program into classrooms.
A recording featuring recent graduates demonstrated the enthusiasm they had for the program. One student said the arts program provided classmates with a space in which they could feel accepted for who they are and to learn how to interact better with others. Another student called the program a good way to stay connected with friends, meet new people and become better people while students learned to speak up for themselves without being judged.
Along with Upstream Arts, TASSEL leaders are considering other programs to assist students, according to Soboleva. Asked by Boardmember C.J. Strehl what success looks like for the TASSEL program, Soboleva said the students are successful when they feel they can be independent, that their voice matters, that people hear them and respect them and when they are able to make their dreams come true.
Success involves leading a student in the first year with the three-year program from uncertainty about next steps to successfully receiving employment training and determining their futures, Soboleva added.
“Sometimes that’s what it is – just kind of finding their path, finding what they’re really good at and what they would continue doing as young adults and how can they contribute to the society,” Soboleva said.
Boardmember DD Dwivedy thanked TASSEL leaders for their work.
“I think it is one of the toughest job that we do in the school district, and thank you so much for putting your heart and soul and passion into this to bring success to this program,” Dwivedy said.
Pointing to support from The Foundation for Eden Prairie Schools for the arts collaboration initially, Dwivedy said, “It’s very unique about Eden Prairie, where we all come together for a common cause and for a good cause.”
To learn more about Upstream Arts, visit upstreamarts.org.”
Enrollment information for TASSEL is available at edenpr.org/academics/special-education/transition.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.