Three Rivers Park District officials provided an update to the Minnetonka City Council Feb. 22 on the proposed route for a 16-mile north-south regional trail from Maple Grove to Eden Prairie
The proposed Eagle to Bryant Lake Regional Trail would connect Eagle Lake Regional Park in Maple Grove to Bryant Lake Regional Park in Eden Prairie and connect with other regional trails, parks and amenities along the way.
From Eagle Lake Regional Park, the 10-foot wide trail would go south on Zachary Lane to connect to French Regional Park in Plymouth. From East Medicine Lake Road, it would travel south to County Road 73, continuing to Hopkins Crossroad in Minnetonka. It would then connect to an existing trail on Plymouth Road, then south on Baker Road to Rowland Road and into Bryant Lake Regional Park.
The proposed trail is a result of feedback received as part of the West Metro Regional Trail Study, which began in late 2017. Residents shared the need for enhanced crossings of major roadways along the route, including Highways 55 and 7, Excelsior Boulevard and Baker Road.
“It’s overwhelming the positive feedback we’ve received from the public,” said Danny McCullough of Three Rivers Park District.
This master plan trail corridor connects a lot of already constructed trails, allowing it to be constructed more quickly in segments, he said.
McCullough also noted that the draft plan is not a design document at this point. The intentions are to provide a general cost estimate, some concepts and which side of the road the trail going to be on.
After City Council approval in March, the draft will be presented to the public for review in April before potential final council approval in May and June.
The plan will then go to the Metropolitan Parks and Open Spaces Commission and Three Rivers Park Board for final approval in August. After which, funding for the project can be identified.
At this point, the trail is a future project, McCullough said, noting it could be two to 10 years before it’s completed.
The majority of the new trail construction will take place on Baker Road in Minnetonka, where there isn’t an already existing trail or sidewalk, McCullough said.
The 2.4-mile segment on Baker Road would follow the west side of Baker, north of Excelsior Boulevard, and on the east side of Baker, south of Excelsior Boulevard, then turn onto Rowland Road and eventually enter into Bryant Lake Regional Park.
Currently, there’s a 12-foot travel lane for vehicles, a 6-foot shoulder, and about a 15-foot space of right of way between private and public property.
As part of the recommendation, Three Rivers will request narrowing the travel lane by 1 foot as a traffic calming measure.
He also said there would be little to no impact on private property with the construction of the 10-foot-wide trail.
“Along Baker Road, there appears to be plenty of right of way to accommodate a trail on either side,” McCullough said. “Through our analysis, we think there’s plenty of space to construct the trail without little – if any private property impacts.”
“Certainly anything in the right-of-way we might need to address, but we would work really hard to ... avoid tree loss,” he said. They would also work “really hard” with neighbors and residents to find a good solution, he added.
Three Rivers will be responsible for the funding and construction of the trail.
In regard to maintenance and snow removal, McCullough said the district will partner with the cities to maintain the trails.
“This amenity is going to improve the quality of life for many people,” said Minnetonka Mayor Brad Wiersum.
Click here for more updates on the project, including the public comment period in April.
