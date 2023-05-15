The free shows will run May 5-6 at the elementary school

“We’re not in Hopkins anymore,” said fifth-grader Harper Taylor, one of two lead Dorothys from Alice Smith Elementary’s latest take on the “Wizard of Oz.”

Harper
Harper Taylor, a fifth grader and one of the actors portraying Dorothy in Alice Smith Elementary’s “Wizard of Oz.”
Harper and Charlie
Sixth grader Charlie Hunke, left, and fifth grader Harper Taylor playing Dorothy during the rehearsal of Alice Smith Elementary’s “Wizard of Oz.”
Practicing
Alice Smith staff members Adam Hebeisen and Ben Parsell rehearsing vocals with students for the school’s “Wizard of Oz.” Singing students from left to right include Harper Bresin, Taiyauna Jerry and Harper Taylor.
Reading
Alice Smith students, from left to right, Charlie Hunke, Beck Peterson and Aria McGruder reading the “Wizard of Oz” script book.
Scene 1
Alice Smith students, from left to right, Charlie Hunke, Elijah Daniels-Kriz, Aria McGruder and Harper Taylor rehearsing for “Wizard of Oz.”
Rainbow
Alice Smith students Milah Wilburn and Harper Taylor take center stage while rehearsing for “Wizard of Oz.”
Fear of the witch
Alice Smith students cower in fear during a “Wizard of Oz” scene featuring the Wicked Witch of the West.
Dance scene
Alice Smith students, from left to right, Louisa Baker, Maddy Snell, Mariely Amaro Castillo and Zayuri Lemus Sanchez during one of the dance numbers for the “Wizard of Oz.”
Group dance sequence
Alice Smith students during one of the dance numbers for the “Wizard of Oz.”
Ben

Hopkins staff member Ben Parsell guiding student Harper Taylor during the “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” musical number.

