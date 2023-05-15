The free shows will run May 5-6 at the elementary school
“We’re not in Hopkins anymore,” said fifth-grader Harper Taylor, one of two lead Dorothys from Alice Smith Elementary’s latest take on the “Wizard of Oz.”
This was the second show from Alice Smith, with the first-ever being last year’s junior take on “Matilda.” Creating this opportunity for students began when Principal Eduardo Navidad went to Adam Hebeisen, the school’s student success advocate and former Hopkins teacher Ben Parsell, who both had backgrounds in theater. They had a mutual desire to use the stage the school has as a spot for concerts and performances. The two then teamed up to direct and put together the last two shows.
“Our principal has been wanting to take a musical-theater direction to our general music classes and we decided to start with sixth grade and fifth-grade last year as a pilot to see how this would look as an elective course. It worked out really really well. Kids really enjoyed it. This year, we decided to keep music two and just pop this in as a supplemental, co-curricular offering. It’s unique in that it’s during the school year (and) there’s no fee to participate,” Parsell said.
Since its inception, the show has grown with more than 120 students participating in the cast and in the creation of the show technically and in set creation. This year, they added fourth-grade students as well.
All of the students have been working hard across each element of putting the show together since February, with the culmination of their hard work coming during the show’s two-day run on May 5 and May 6 at Alice Smith.
“We’re crazy people and we figured we could do a really big show. We loved ‘Matilda’ last year and we wanted something that had lots of opportunities for kids to be leads, lots of speaking and singing roles, and then we just figured ‘go big or go home.’ Why not do a million different costumes and props and crazy sets? We’ve had a lot of parent volunteers who’ve really just taken the lead and been awesome,” Parsell said, adding that around ten parents have stepped in to help.
In Hopkins School District, Parsell said the district is trying to build an integrated theater program across its schools. At both the middle schools and the high school, a strong theater program already exists. Through the program at Alice Smith, Parsell said students will learn things like stage presence, interpersonal skills, confidence and accountability.
“I hope that it’s another avenue for the arts. I hope it’s another way for young students to express themselves in a new way that isn’t always available to every school. I find theater to be one of the best ways to develop empathy, to develop emotional sides, and help show that and showcase that in your everyday life,” Hebeisen said.
Hearing from the actors
Alice Smith invited the Sun Sailor in to watch one of the Wizard of Oz rehearsals leading up to the show and speak with the actors. Walking into the school’s part-time gymnasium, part-time performance stage, colorful props were strewn everywhere with the energy of excited students from three grades reading scripts, working with teachers or talking amongst each other filling the room.
Four of the 54 actors spoke about their character and feelings leading up to opening night on May 5, including both of the performers portraying Dorothy.
“I think she’s not afraid to do anything,” said sixth-grader Harper Bresin about her character. “She’s not shy. She’s very chatty and likes to make friends. Not afraid to stand up for what’s right.”
She took part in last year’s show as well, playing the lead role in Matilda. While she did not expect to be good at theater, she has been enjoying all of the Wizard of Oz’s musical numbers and getting to make more friends.
“I’m feeling excited and a tiny bit nervous because I’m not on the dot with all my lines yet and I’m the first show,” she said honestly.
Taylor will be portraying Dorothy on the second night of the show, calling the character loving, caring and very adventurous.
“She wants to have something new going in her life so she goes on an adventure,” she said.
Something she’s enjoyed about the experience is getting to meet students and see their personalities on stage rather than in class or at home.
Taiyuana Jerry is the sixth-grader portraying Aunt Em, a character she calls not necessarily stubborn but certainly firm. She was inspired to get involved in the school’s theater opportunity after watching “Matilda” last year and feeling like she would want to be a part of another big show like that one if given the chance.
“My favorite part of the show is probably munchkin land sequence one. It’s really fun. You just get to dance with a lot of your friends and everyone’s happy,” she said.
Aria McGruder is the fifth-grader behind the show’s Scarecrow. For her, he is a goofy but dumb character seeking out a brain, but overall her favorite character too. Her mom encouraged her to get involved in the show.
“Dorothy’s my best friend, so I really like that I have a best friend that is my best friend in the show so I don’t really have to act,” she said with a smile.
While all of the other students were nervous, McGruder wasn’t worried. All of the students were very excited about the upcoming performance dates.
“Students are really excited. I think a lot of the classroom teachers have been bringing it up in class and talking about it, and a lot of the younger kids who saw what we did last year still sing the songs in the hallway and remember what we did, have older siblings who are in it and they’re really excited to see it again. We’ve been trying to keep a lot of it a secret. We don’t want people to see costumes, we don’t want people to see things like that so it will be a surprise when people see it next Thursday and Friday,” Parsell said.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.