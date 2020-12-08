Eden Prairie Councilmember Brad Aho will finish out a 16-year run on the council at the end of December.
Aho talked about his experiences on a recent Real Talk with Rick, the podcast hosted by City Manager Rick Getschow.
Aho grew up just outside of Detroit, Michigan, and graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School after the family moved to New Hope in the late 1970s.
“My parents still live in New Hope,” he told Getschow.
Aho had family ties to this state even before the family moved. “My mother grew up in Esko,” he said.
In laying out his professional career, Aho described his post-college path in the audio engineering and data storage field.
He graduated from the University of Minnesota in electrical engineering and went to work for a company that sold high-end audio equipment. He said the company’s audio amplifiers cost in the $50,000 range, “... and that was in 1982.”
Aho later went to work for Control Data and found himself on the ground floor of the disc drive industry, an area he worked in for many years. He was also employed with Magnetic Peripherals, a company that “spun off Seagate,” he said.
Over the years, Aho and his wife, Bev, have opened their own businesses, the first in 1994. Today there are 13 businesses they own and manage in addition to his work on the City Council.
The couple moved to Eden Prairie in 1991 so that Brad could be closer to his job located in the Golden Triangle area of the city.
City council
Aho and his wife had always been politically active, he said, as they committed to helping campaigns of other candidates. “We weren’t in it for ourselves,” he said.
When an opening came up on the City Council 16 years ago, Aho threw his hat into a ring that included nine total candidates for two seats.
“I was very fortunate to win that seat,” he said. “We had done a lot with the schools and knew a lot of people. I felt it was a great way to give back.”
The biggest surprise for Aho after he settled into the council role was the amount of time required to do the job.
“It took more time than I anticipated, especially campaigning,” he told Getschow.
He said that though his campaign could “always be doing more phone calls or door knocking, it’s different when you’re running the campaign.”
He also said it required two years of council pay to “make up for the money I spent as a council member.”
His biggest positive as a council member has been his impression of the people of the city.
“They are gracious and really good people,” he said.
His role on the council also morphed into something much larger than he anticipated after being first elected.
“Obviously, the more you learn about the city and its operations and understand what makes a city run, I think that really changes how you work as a leader,” he said.
But it was the extra work as part of his duties that helped define his council career.
“For example, I’m chair of the 494 corridor commission, I’m chair of the SouthWest Transit and an award-winning bus service, I chaired the Flying Cloud Airport Joint Airport Zoning Board, and served on MNDOT’s 494 expansion commission,” he said.
Aho feels that work has been well worth the effort. “All those ancillary roles you get put into take on a much bigger role than just being a City Council member. I never expected that, but I have grown into it,” he said.
He pointed specifically at work on transportation and counts that effort as one that will have lasting effects.
He’s also proud of the work he did to promote the cleanup of Round Lake.
“When the kids were younger, they enjoyed swimming there,” he said.
But as the water quality diminished because of runoff and other pollutants, he felt something had to be done.
“We worked with city staff, community leaders, people knowledgeable about water and put together a plan with the watershed district and opened the lake to swimming. That was something I was proud of,” he said.
But serving also has its challenges. He said he took heat when he supported the expansion of the community center.
“A lot of people thought we were spending too much money on that,” he said.
“And it was a lot of money. I think it was something very important and needed.”
He said he leaves the council with no regrets and said he thinks he has helped position the city “in a really good place.”
He added, “When I was elected, I felt the city was in good shape, but I’ve done a lot to leave the city in a position where we’re well-funded for all the things we need to do.”
What will he miss?
“A lot of things,” he said. “But it’s the people the most – interacting with city staff and other councilmembers. I will miss that aspect – being a part of what’s coming up in development. It’s been enjoyable to see the community grow. That’s what makes us a great city.”
But he won’t miss the long hours and the time crunch managing the businesses. Now, they will have time to spend with family and grandchildren, something for which he is grateful.
When asked whether he has advice for residents, he said, “I would say really embrace our city. There is so much to do. The parks are fantastic, the schools are great. Get to know the parks; learn what’s at each park. If you have the opportunity to attend a citizens academy, do that. It’s a fantastic way to learn more about the city.”
