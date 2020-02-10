The accomplishments of students and staff at Eden Prairie Schools came into focus during an Eden Prairie State of the City presentation.
The Eden Prairie School District is the only district in Minnesota to have straight A ratings from Niche, which ranks colleges, schools, neighborhoods and companies at Niche.com, said Superintendent Josh Swanson at this year’s address.
Niche gave Eden Prairie Schools an A+ grade in the categories of academics, teachers, clubs and activities, administration, food, college prep, health and safety, sports and resources. It gave the district an A- in diversity.
“I want you to know that this does not reflect complacency in any way,” Swanson told the audience. “It means that we’re continually looking at how do we get better, how do we do things more effectively, how do we make sure that we continue the tradition of excellence we have and we work really hard to inspire students on a daily basis.”
One of the answers has been an emphasis on low class sizes, Swanson said. A levy voters approved in 2014 allowed the district to lower kindergarten and first-grade class sizes to among the lowest in the metro area.
“That means our teachers have more time to work individually with kids one-on-one and make sure that we personalize and tailor instruction,” Swanson said.
The Eden Prairie School Board has followed through in subsequent years with moves to lower class sizes in grades two through four.
“I get to talk with teachers on a regular basis, and I hear all the time about the impact that low class size makes on ensuring that our teachers truly get to know each of our students,” said Swanson, adding that he sees teachers in action working with small groups and individual students.
He pointed to academic results, such as gains in third-grade reading scores, that have steadily increased in the last three school years.
“All students are improving, and we see gaps closing for our students across racial and socioeconomic lines,” Swanson said.
He considered older students in his remarks as well.
“We also continue to see a really high level of our graduates go on to post-secondary learning, and they thrive when they’re there,” Swanson said. “They’re really prepared and ready to go so they can complete that post-secondary education at a high rate, and we know that that is so important as we continue that tradition of excellence. You know, that doesn’t happen by chance. Our students have incredible opportunities.”
Eden Prairie High School offers 277 courses, including new offerings like app development for iPhones, ukulele, Justice Singers, an Intro to Social Justice course, a cyber security class and a course on “The Science of Happiness.”
“Our staff and our students continue to come up with new ideas about what those courses look like,” Swanson said.
He credited block scheduling at the school, in which classes vary by day, with offering students the ability to explore their interests and talents.
He noted that 733 Eden Prairie High School students took Advanced Placement exams last spring, and 82% of the AP exams they took earned college credit.
“Those are staggering numbers for a high school,” he said.
The college credit students at the school earned would collectively cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to earn at public colleges or millions of dollars to gain at private colleges, he said.
Eden Prairie High School now has a streak of 12 years in which at least one student earned a perfect ACT college admission test score, he added.
Swanson credited the staff for their work, pointing to numerous awards. The high school earned the Meritorious Orchestra Program Award and has hosted the Minnesota Orchestra. Janine Olson at Central Middle School has been named the Minnesota Middle School Educator of the Year. Cathy Bockenstedt, also at Central Middle School, received the National Science Teachers’ Association Exemplary Teaching Award. Mike Grant, the activities director and head football coach at Eden Prairie High School, won the John Gagliardi Legacy Award from the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation. At Cedar Ridge Elementary School, Jen Heyer won the Presidential Innovation Award for Environmental Education.
Referendum-funded work
In addition to the 2014 levy, a successful bond referendum approved by voters in 2019 is supporting the district.
“We had the highest passage rate in 25 years as a school district on that bond,” Swanson said. “That passed on May 14. On May 15, we went to work.”
The district installed more security cameras and began planning for larger projects at Central Middle School, which will have a new front entrance when it opens for the fall semester in 2021.
“We started engaging right away on May 15 with our students and staff and families and community to finalize those designs,” Swanson said. “It’s been a really highly collaborative process.”
Work on the middle school will begin this spring, with construction lasting about 16 months.
“We’re going to be asking for some patience as we do all that work,” said Swanson, who noted he has a seventh-grade daughter at the school who will be affected. However, he said his fourth-grade child will be in the first class to take advantage of the upgrades when they are complete.
“It’ll be exciting to see how that takes shape and the amazing experience and opportunities that’s going to provide for our students as we open up that building and we move our sixth graders into that building,” he said.
Also in the fall of 2021, the Little Eagles Preschool will be moved to the district’s neighborhood schools to help families connect with the elementary schools earlier.
The district has already begun making changes to classrooms in its schools to support personalized learning, with updates like softer and less cramped furniture, made to more than 50 classrooms over the winter break.
“There’s just wonderful things going on. I’m so proud of the tradition of excellence that we have and how we continue to improve,” Swanson said. “Eden Prairie Schools is just in a great spot as we work hard to inspire each student every day.”
