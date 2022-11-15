The shopping center features more than 20 food, retail and service tenants

Asia Mall
Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall.

Eden Prairie’s new Asia Mall invited a select variety of people inside to view the new pan-Asian shopping center a day before its soft opening.

Fashion show 1
JHFashionista provided a fashion show.
Fashion show 2
Fashion show 3
Lion dance 1
Tay Phuong Lions performed a Lion dance.
Lion dance 2
Lion dance 3
Amor Zhao
Amor Zhao, one of the five partners behind the mall and is the current CEO, speaking at the Asia Mall pre-opening ceremony.
A look inside
A look inside Eden Prairie’s Asia Mall.
Ron Case
Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case speaking at the Asia Mall pre-opening ceremony.
Dean Phillips
Congressman Dean Phillips speaking at the Asia Mall pre-opening ceremony.

