The shopping center features more than 20 food, retail and service tenants
Eden Prairie’s new Asia Mall invited a select variety of people inside to view the new pan-Asian shopping center a day before its soft opening.
The opening was hosted by the Chinese Community Center and Minnesota’s Chinese American Chamber of Commerce Nov. 9. While attendees could get a taste of some of the featured food options at the mall, entertainment was also provided by JHFashionista with a fashion show and a Lion dance by Tay Phuong Lions, who were both invited by the Chinese Community Center.
Located at 12160 Technology Drive in Eden Prairie, the two-story mall currently houses an Asian market, a 40,000 square-foot Asian grocery store with one of the largest live seafood markets in the state. Some of the tenants include Hot Pot City, Home Taste, Pho Mai, Dosirak, CrunCheese, Legendary Spice, Uni Uni Tea, Bober Tea, Mochi Dough and Korean Chicken
“As a businessman, I often find myself driving 20 miles to have a business lunch with a client and then driving another 20 miles to pick up some simple item from an oriental store. I’ve often wondered, ‘would it be nice if we could put those businesses under one roof? Would it be wonderful if we could put one-stop shopping right here like they have in New York City, Los Angeles and many other great (cities)?’ It turned out I wasn’t the only one that dreamed big,” said Amor Zhao, one of the five partners behind the mall and the current CEO.
He and the four other partners originally bought the building in 2020 with plans to turn it into the Asia Mall. The mall’s start was delayed due to the pandemic, he said, but they were all proud to finally have the mall ready for visitors.
Sia Her, the executive director at MN State Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans, said the mall will also serve as an economic platform for future entrepreneurs.
“The Asia Mall’s reach will extend far beyond our community,” she said. “It is meant to be a gathering space for all communities the mall will serve and... an invitation to our neighbors across the state of Minnesota to join us in celebrating the rich food and culture, and goods and services that our many different Asian Americans have to offer.”
Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case said, “One of the bright spots of American democracy is when we get our act together. ... We found a way to create a society that incorporates people from various countries and cultures across the globe who can live together in this nation under the rule of law. It doesn’t always work perfectly, does it? But we get it right more often than we get it wrong. People who trace their roots back to Asia and who have found a home here in America make up an incredibly wonderful part of our cultural fabric.”
He added that Asian Americans are not a homogeneous group and are made of many different groups of people, and called the Asia Mall an opportunity for Asian Americans to gather across the state but also an opportunity for everybody to experience Asian culture and its influence on American culture.
“I just want to say, like a lot of my colleagues in elected office, Democrats and Republicans, we come to a lot of ribbon-cuttings, building openings, ground-breakings. I have to tell you, this is one of the most remarkable that I’ve been to in my four years of service and I want to congratulate everybody here, everybody that put time, energy, resources into this to make it a reality. I’ve always believed that the way to anybody’s heart is their stomach and I just want to wish that the Asia Mall fills a lot of stomachs and opens a lot of hearts,” said Congressman Dean Phillips, who represents the Third Congressional District.
Minnesota Sen. Steve Cwodzinski (DFL-Eden Prairie) was also in attendance, speaking about his time at Eden Prairie High School teaching American History.
“There was this sentence in the textbook that said ‘the melting pot.’ That you come to America and you give up your identity, you give up your culture, you give up your food and your traditions, and you join this American melting pot,” he said. “And I probably shouldn’t have told my students to do this but I said, ‘cross out the word melting pot... in your textbook and replace it with the phrase salad bowl because we are going to rephrase the American dream and not consider this a melting pot but a place that’s a salad bowl where you keep your ethnicity, you keep your traditions, you keep your culture and you keep your foods.’”
State Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn (DFL-Eden Prairie) said she was grateful to attend the opening and represent a diverse community like Eden Prairie, particularly because she has bi-racial children.
“We know how much of (an) incredible gift this location is to our community,” she said. “I know it’s going to welcome visitors, locals alike. There’s a lot of excitement about the food. Certainly, Congressman Phillips and I are gonna be filling our bellies, and I just think it’s so important to recognize the gifts that our Asian American community has given to us across the state of Minnesota, not only in culture but in commerce.”
The shopping center’s soft opening began Nov. 10 and runs until Nov. 19. It’s open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with limited occupancy.
The mall is also looking for additional tenants, which businesses can inquire about by visiting asiamallmn.com.
