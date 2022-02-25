Through ‘laughs, tears, and scary times,’ she walks into a new life
Twenty-two years in any professional field is a long journey, but for Eden Prairie Police Officer Christine Fietek, the 22 years she spent with the department have opened her eyes, her heart, and provided her with a better understanding of the human condition.
Fietek retired after her final shift Jan. 14.
Before looking ahead too far into her future, Fietek talked about her past through an emailed Q&A with the Sun Sailor.
Fietek grew up in Edina and graduated from Edina High School in 1985. Over the years, she accumulated several degrees: an Associate Degree through Normandale Community Collage; Bachelor of Science Degree from Metropolitan State University and a Master of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice Forensic Mental Health from Concordia University in St. Paul.
However, police work wasn’t her first choice as a career.
She didn’t even consider the profession after high school and there wasn’t huge influence such as having many family members who were policemen.
“The only other law enforcement officer in our family was my great grandfather, Charles Brown, who was the Constable of Marine on St. Croix,” she said. “I inherited his Colt 45 revolver, his badge, whistle and Billy club,” she said
Instead of heading off on the path of post-secondary education, Fietek took a position in the insurance industry and spent 15 years working in that field. That was until she got the self-improvement itch and decided to go back to school to become a nurse.
“However, a year or so into those studies, I felt nursing was not for me,” she said.
It wasn’t until after having lunch with a retired Edina officer she had known for years, that Fietek began to see a clearer path.
“We were having lunch one day and he said he felt I would be a great cop and should change careers,” she said.
While working her way through her training to be an officer, she met a fellow student who worked as a reserve officer in Eden Prairie.
“Shortly after, I joined the Eden Prairie Police Department as a volunteer reserve officer in 1998,” she said.
Two years later, in January 2000, she was hired as a Eden Prairie police officer.
Fietek discovered quickly that her heart was on the street as a patrol officer, and didn’t strive for higher ranks or administrative positions.
“I feel that a person can lead by example. Plus, I had several secondary assignments that kept me busy outside of my primary duties as a street cop,” she said.
These side assignments included working as a field training officer for a couple of years and as a crime scene technician where she would help process scenes rather than calling the Hennepin County Crime Lab.
She was also a member of the crisis intervention team, following up on mental health cases.
“I also handled the daily maintenance of radar and lasers, which measure speed, and was in charge of our medical equipment,” she said.
Fietek was also certified as a fire scene investigator through the State of Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office.
The tragedies
It was her regular patrol, however, where she experienced the lowest of lows and highest of highs.
She described working with people who were having the worst day of their lives.
“Having a 22-year career in law enforcement, there were many calls that were very difficult and have remained in my mind throughout the years, some sad and some very scary,” she said. “First and foremost were the calls where someone’s loved one had passed away suddenly after we, as first responders – police, fire and EMS – worked on them.”
One of the most traumatic she remembered was being called to a holiday family event where a young mother, pregnant with her second child, had gone unconscious. “We worked on her for a long time,” Fietek said. “However, she was pronounced dead on scene. “(It was) not only her, but her unborn child.”
Another incident described by Fietek involved a young boy who had gone unconscious. “We all worked on him for a long time and he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. We learned at another time there was an undiagnosed medical condition that no one was aware of.”
She said the “murders and many suicides” were also stress-inducing.
“For me, I went to several funerals for victims ... and followed up with the family for my own closure,” she said.
The joy
On the flip side, Fietek said there were many incidents that brought joy.
Most important, she said, were the relationships forged on the streets with residents.
“It’s the citizens of the city,” she said. “I have received many thank-you notes during the past 22 years from people expressing their thanks for taking the time to help them ... whether they needed some intervention, advice, or someone to just listen to them.”
It was one individual she met as a young boy who might have had the biggest impact.
“One person who is near and dear to my heart was a teenage boy who we dealt with now and again while he was growing up. It was mostly negative contacts with his anger and behavior,” Fietek said.
Because he didn’t have a female influence in his life, she made it her “mission” to be there for him.
“As the years passed, I arrested him, took him to jail, spent time at his house with his parents, listened to him, and had heart-to-heart conversations with him,” she said.
One of the events that served as a turning point came when Fietek made him a tied fleece blanket with the logo of his favorite sports team. She said she made it extra long because of the individual’s height.
“I stopped by his residence to give it to him and told him that I was giving this blanket to him with no strings attached and if he ever needed a hug, to call. Not only has he called me for relationship and other advice throughout the years, every time he drove past me while I was on a traffic stop, I would see his window down, him waving at me with a ‘Hi, Officer Chris’ called out the window. He’s been an adult for many years now and if I take away one thing during this crazy career, I know I made a difference in this man’s life, as he did in mine, and that is all that mattered.”
That’s not to diminish all the other relationships Fietek established with the people she served on a daily basis.
That included the everyday tasks ranging from working with those involved in domestic situations, helping those who may have had vehicles stolen, or helping to find those with dementia who may have wandered off.
She said she helped deliver three babies while on duty, and she was always available to go to the schools to help children understand her job. During those lessons, among other things, she taught children how to take fingerprints and how police investigated crimes. “Seeing the eagerness in the kids’ faces to learn how these things are done is priceless,” she said.
Advice
Looking back at her younger self, Fietek said her 2022 self would have plenty of advice.
“The badge and title gives a person arrest authority and power making decisions. In my first couple of years, I learned the hard way that even though I had the authority to tell people what to do and they had to do what I told them, it bit me in the behind several times and was not the case.
“My role was to guide and make suggestions to help others in need, investigate crimes and to make arrests, if necessary. The ego needs to be checked at the door and the way to gain compliance is to treat everyone with respect, even if they have committed a crime.”
For those who may be considering a career in law enforcement, she said the decision should be made carefully, pointing to recent policing challenges such as the riots and working through the pandemic.
“My family and friends were very scared for my safety, as was I,” Fietek said. “My advice would be to really think about getting into this field. It is very difficult the way times are now with the way officers are under the microscope with media, the court systems and politicians.”
Retirement
Fietek said her first order of business upon retirement was to “enjoy some down time” and to “adjust my sleep pattern and not have to get up at 0430 hours in the morning.”
And while travel plans are in the works, she will also have the opportunity to get back into the classroom again as an Adjunct Professor for Concordia University-St. Paul teaching in the Criminal Justice program.
Before leaving, she had nothing but good to say about the city, the department and the 22 years in the community.
“This job relies on your partners to have your back and you theirs. Over the 22 years of being a cop, we have had lots of laughs, tears and scary moments,” Fietek said.
But she said it was all worth it because of the people.
“The citizens of Eden Prairie have been nothing but supportive with the Police Department,” she said. “It has been a privilege to be a part of this community and to serve them.”
(SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Eden Prairie Police Officer Christine Fietek retired Jan. 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.