Included in the department’s June 4-11 reports were these incidents:
June 4 - Tampering with a vehicle on 82nd Street; Valley View Road; Fairway Drive; Alcove Circle
- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and I-494; Technology Drive; I-494
- Theft on Island Road; Tickseed Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Glen Lane
- Harassing communication on Falcons Way; Eden Prairie Road
- Death investigation on 175th Avenue
June 5 - Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive; Valley View Road
- Harassing communication on Whittington Walk
- Theft on Leona Road
- Assault on Valley View Road
- Threat on Tanglewood Drive
June 6 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 212; Highway 212
- Tampering with a vehicle on Gweneth Lane
- Harassing communication on Palmer Circle
June 7 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Mitchell
- Damage to property on Franklin Circle
- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Cardiff Lane
- Burglary on Germaine Terrace
June 8 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Riverview Road
- Assault on Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive
- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive
June 9 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and I-494
- Damage to property on Haralson Drive
- Theft on Martin Drive; Dell Road
- Recovery of stolen goods on Flying Cloud Drive
- Weapons offense; Eden Road; Highway 62 and Gleason Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive
June 10 - Theft at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Valley View Road
- Tampering with a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle
- Burglary on St. Johns Drive
June 11 - Harassing communication on Pleasantview Road
- Death investigation on Labont Way
- Damage to property on Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive
- Tampering with a vehicle on Liv Lane; Flying Cloud Drive
- Weapons offense at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Highway 169
