EPPD badge

Included in the department’s June 4-11 reports were these incidents:

June 4 - Tampering with a vehicle on 82nd Street; Valley View Road; Fairway Drive; Alcove Circle

- Drugs at the intersection of Prairie Center Drive and I-494; Technology Drive; I-494

- Theft on Island Road; Tickseed Lane; Flying Cloud Drive; Glen Lane

- Harassing communication on Falcons Way; Eden Prairie Road

- Death investigation on 175th Avenue

June 5 - Tampering with a vehicle on Prairie Center Drive; Valley View Road

- Harassing communication on Whittington Walk

- Theft on Leona Road

- Assault on Valley View Road

- Threat on Tanglewood Drive

June 6 - Drugs at the intersection of I-494 and Highway 212; Highway 212

- Tampering with a vehicle on Gweneth Lane

- Harassing communication on Palmer Circle

June 7 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 212 and Mitchell

- Damage to property on Franklin Circle

- Tampering with a vehicle on Flying Cloud Drive; Cardiff Lane

- Burglary on Germaine Terrace

June 8 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and Riverview Road

- Assault on Valley View Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive

- Harassing communication on Chestnut Drive

June 9 - Drugs at the intersection of Highway 169 and I-494

- Damage to property on Haralson Drive

- Theft on Martin Drive; Dell Road

- Recovery of stolen goods on Flying Cloud Drive

- Weapons offense; Eden Road; Highway 62 and Gleason Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Martin Drive

June 10 - Theft at the intersection of Flying Cloud Drive and Valley View Road

- Tampering with a vehicle on Office Ridge Circle

- Burglary on St. Johns Drive

June 11 - Harassing communication on Pleasantview Road

- Death investigation on Labont Way

- Damage to property on Valley View Road; Prairie Center Drive

- Tampering with a vehicle on Liv Lane; Flying Cloud Drive

- Weapons offense at the intersection of Anderson Lakes Parkway and Highway 169

Recommended for you

Load comments