The Robbinsdale School District announced today via social media that it will shift all students that attend Armstrong High School and Sandburg Middle School to distance learning following a high number of positive COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
The schools will close for in-person learning for two weeks, beginning Thursday, Jan. 6 and ending Monday, Jan. 17. Students are expected to return for in-person learning Jan. 18.
The message, shared on the district's Facebook page, was signed by Superintendent David Engstrom.
“We understand there is anxiety as COVID cases in the community continue to rise,” Engstrom wrote in the post. “However, at this time we have no plans to move the entire district to distance learning. Robbinsdale Area Schools continues to review and monitor the situation with our state and local health partners, and will adjust learning models if needed.”
Engstrom said future spikes in COVID-19 cases could result in a “shift” of individual classrooms, grade levels, or entire school buildings to distance learning.
Sandburg Middle School is located in Golden Valley, Robbinsdale Armstrong High School is located in Plymouth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.