For an industry that was hit “as bad as you can imagine” in 2020, Becky Bakken has a surprisingly rosy outlook.
Discover St. Louis Park previously expected hospitality in St. Louis Park and Golden Valley to rebound from the pandemic by 2024. Bakken, the president and CEO of the marketing organization, is now saying that could happen earlier after a promising 2022.
Bakken said industry professionals are looking for business to return to 80% of what it was before the pandemic. She considers that benchmark, for all intents and purposes, a “recovery.”
“We had eight consecutive months in 2022 that were 80% or higher, which felt really good,” Bakken said.
Discover St. Louis Park’s mission is to drive tourism to the cities of St. Louis Park and Golden Valley, united by a concentration of nine hotels in the cities’ shared West End area. Those hotels fund the organization through a lodging tax.
The chief data points with which the organization measures the area’s health (and now, its recovery) is through hotel occupancy rates and lodging tax revenue. While those numbers are still “lagging slightly,” Backen has confidence in a complete recovery by 2024.
“Quite honestly, we may reach that in 2023,” she said.
A hesitant corporate market
Bakken is currently making her rounds to the St. Louis Park and Golden Valley city councils to give her organization’s annual report.
A main challenge that she presented to the Golden Valley council earlier this month and plans to tell the St. Louis Park on March 20 is a continued reluctance from the corporate market.
“In the St. Louis Park-Golden Valley area, we are a heavy meeting and events location,” Bakken said. “We do leisure – we love filling our hotels with couples planning weddings, and people going to reunions and certainly attending youth sports – but our bread and butter is corporate.”
In 2019, it was common to have a booked-out hotel Tuesday through Thursday that quieted on the weekends. Now, the trend appears to be reversing, with peak days shifting to Thursday through Sunday.
Bakken said corporate events and lodging could be down for a few reasons: employees may still be working from home, and the increased cost of travel may be considered frivolous amid a potential recession.
While growth in the leisure market is a new opportunity, Bakken said hospitality in the two cities will continue to play catch up until the corporate market returns.
For their part, hotel owners are “optimistically cautious” of the next few years, as they continue to grapple with industry struggles like inflation and maintaining a consistent workforce, Bakken said.
Signs of life
Bakken is encouraged by signs of life from local commerce. New business coming to West End and the return of large-scale events are evidence that people are still interested in the area, and perhaps full recovery is around the corner.
The MinnesoThai festival in September was the largest event to occupy a festival site in West End to date, hopefully paving the way for more events there in the future.
A newly-formed regional sports commission, Minnesota Sports and Events, has formed to more consistently book high-travel national sporting events in the Twin Cities.
“St. Louis Park and Golden Valley benefit when these kinds of events come to the area,” Bakken said.
The health of Discover St. Louis Park itself is an indicator of the health of the hospitality industry, and the organization’s staff, cut significantly to just herself and a part-timer in 2020, is now three strong.
The organization launched a new website last year to expand on the success it had with its social media channels during the pandemic. Bakken said during that time, the organization caught the attention of locals who already live in the cities instead of visitors (Discover’s traditional audience).
Now, the organization wants to continue to hold that attention “to share the message of who we are, what we do in this community, and why we matter,” Bakken said.
Ultimately, the CEO said she is looking forward to “having fun” in 2023.
“I would say there’s a lot of optimism here,” Bakken said.
