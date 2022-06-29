In his digital prints, artist Adam Turman has recreated Minnesota’s most picturesque features: a blazing sunset over the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, the cluster of climbing high-rises that make up the Minneapolis skyline, or a street view of the vaulting aerial lift bridge in Duluth. This summer, fans can see a new line of Turman’s work that’s even closer to their neck of the woods: Through a partnership with Discover St. Louis Park, Turman has made a batch of exclusive prints that tell the story of places in St. Louis Park and Golden Valley.
Each print (there are 10 in all) has been installed in the location it depicts throughout the two cities in what Discover St Louis Park is calling the “Adam Turman Artventure.” Visitors to the sites are encouraged to take a photo with the cutouts and share on social media to win a series of prize packs now through Labor Day.
Discover St Louis Park Marketing Director Trish Foster said she hopes the campaign will inspire locals and folks passing through the area to become more curious about the two cities.
“I really want people to get out into the cities and see the different areas that we have to offer and to support local businesses through art,” said Foster.
Each print cutout has a scannable QR code, which will take visitors to an itinerary of places nearby, with recommendations and coupons to help plan a potential visit. The code also allows the visitor to learn more information about the art itself.
Telling the stories of the neighborhood
Discover St. Louis Park has been working with Turman since 2014. His signature style has graced the cover of the organization’s visitors guide every year, and a mural in the Discover office. Foster and Turman based the idea for Artventure on themed cutouts that Turman places around his yard every Halloween and Christmas.
What resulted was a scavenger hunt of sorts, with a unique character designed to tell a story about each area.
At St. Louis Park’s Texa-Tonka Shopping Center, there is “Bowling Guy,” stylized in the likeness of a familiar Coen Brothers movie character throwing a few frames at the Texa-Tonka Lanes with a teetering box of donuts in hand. In turn, the itinerary encourages visitors to check out the shopping center’s wraparound mural, grab a sweet treat from Angel Food Bakery & Donut Bar or any of the other nearby dining options, or hop over to the Cedar Lake trail for a walk without the hustle and bustle of vehicle traffic.
At Golden Valley’s Theodore Wirth Park is “Freddie” the fox, popping a wheelie on a mountain bike, to the chagrin of two squirrels. The itinerary recommends taking a hike through the Quaking Bog, patronizing Mill Valley Market in the Trailhead center, or getting on a bike and checking out miles of the park’s single-track trails.
Each cutout is an exclusive print that can only be seen in-person at its corresponding site.
A local project, down to the artist
The project was one that Turman didn’t need to research as closely as he has with other commercial work, because these are places that Turman sees every day. He’s lived in St. Louis Park for more than 20 years, and has a studio in Golden Valley.
“I got my start doing these bigger, broader images of what we all know as being truly Minnesotan, but in the last few years I’ve been starting to do work that is more of a deep dive,” Turman said. “For me, it’s just been fun.”
Foster, for her part, was excited to have an artist like Turman making work that directly reflected his community.
“You’ll find his murals in Minneapolis, but we didn’t really have any of his art in our community,” Foster said “This was our way to make it happen.”
For this project’s ideation phase, Turman found it refreshing to start with his lived experiences of the cities versus traditional research.
“When I’m biking to work, I go by this house that has all these daffodils. It’s known as the Daffodil House, and it’s been on the news, so I put daffodils on the Golden Valley Commons piece,” Turman said. He hoped these little Easter eggs planted in his works can be recognized by locals, and maybe spark interest about the cities’ eccentricities to those who might be in the area for the first time.
In this way, the Artventure celebrates what makes St. Louis Park and Golden Valley unique, and invites people to rediscover the area as the pandemic continues to wane.
Foster said people might be surprised by the difference a few years have made in the two cities.
“Things have changed,” agreed Turman. “So we’re trying to get that energy back into some of these communities and neighborhoods.”
View the Adam Turman Artventure map and enter to win at discoverstlouispark.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.