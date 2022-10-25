district281_educationservicecenter.jpg

The Robbinsdale School Board meets at the Education Service Center in New Hope.

 (SUN PHOTO BY ALAINA ROOKER)

Tensions ran high among board members at the Oct. 17 Robbinsdale Area Schools business meeting, leading to a walkout by one board member. The issue centered on a disagreement over how the board should take up consideration of a needed warehouse agreement. Ultimately, the board gave its authorization to sign the lease in a 5-1 vote, but disagreement around how the matter was addressed after the vote led to some pointed commentary and the abrupt departure of Board Member David Boone.

The lease agreement

