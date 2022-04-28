Community television in the northwest suburbs will soon be without the man who has been behind the scenes since its foundation. Mike Johnson, executive director of CCX Media since 2012 and general manager of the organization since it began in the 1980s, is retiring after four decades on the job.
Anne Norris, the city manager of Crystal and a member of the CCX Board of Directors, called Johnson “a fierce advocate” for local news.
“He’s been a great leader of the organization and the board and the broader community will miss him and his contribution,” Norris said.
CCX Assistant Executive Director Dave Kiser, who will assume Johnson’s role in May, expressed his admiration for his predecessor’s determination and singular focus throughout his career.
“It’s not too often that a man devotes his working career to just one passion and one organization, but that’s exactly what Mike Johnson did over the past 40 years,” Kiser said. “Mike has taken on every task that this organization has thrown his way in a professional and enthusiastic manner.”
Communities with stories to tell
Johnson, a Medina resident, joined the organization when it was operated by Storer Cable in 1980. At the time, the concept of community television in the area was evolving beyond the usual public access offerings. Thanks to some creativity from John Irving and Ray Stockman – the city manager of Crystal and a Golden Valley City Councilmember, respectively – a joint powers agreement was formed with nine participating cities.
The organization became the Northwest Suburbs Community Access Corporation, representing Maple Grove, Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, Crystal, Robbinsdale, Golden Valley, Plymouth and New Hope.
Johnson said the impetus of the restructuring was to better represent the cities in a more meaningful way.
Joanie Clausen, the daughter of Stockman and a current member of the CCX Board of Directors, said Johnson has done an “outstanding job” of sustaining the founders’ wish to tell local stories that wouldn’t otherwise make the news.
“My dad had a vision and Mike has kept that vision,” Clausen said. “They had a story to tell and that is exactly what Mike has done.”
Taking the TV route
Johnson said his lifelong love for the newsroom began when his class at Irondale High School was invited to tour the WCCO Television station in 1976, and it was reinforced when he got a job doing audiovisual work for the Star Tribune.
“At the time, I was interested in two things: working in TV or being an airline pilot,” Johnson said. “I had a friend who flew Cessna planes and actually became a Delta pilot. I went the TV route.”
Johnson’s volunteer work with the Honor Flight Network, something he still does today, in some ways fulfills his passion for flying. The network coordinates day trips to Washington D.C. war memorials for veterans, free of charge. It’s something he plans to continue doing in retirement.
The early days of his career at Northwest Suburbs Community Access Corporation was filled with a flurry of hiring, training and building out studios. In 1983, the organization began airing local government meetings, giving the public greater access to the inner workings of city government. Today, Johnson said more than 16,000 public meetings have aired, gavel to gavel, via the service.
One of the biggest leaps the organization made was its daily news program, which launched in 1993 after testing the waters for four years.
Many of those that were around in the early days of the organization are still ardent and active supporters. Johnson gave a shout out to his former boss and mentor Greg Moore, as well as cable commissioners Jim Willis and Bill Blonigan, who were involved with founders Stockman and Irving. Willis is a former city manager and current councilmember with the city, and Blonigan is a longtime councilmember and current mayor of Robbinsdale. The incoming executive director, Kiser, has also been with the organization since very early in its foundation.
News in the digital and information ages
Johnson is proud of CCX Media’s progress as it has transitioned to the digital age. The organization was an “early adopter” of utilizing communications technologies like social media and email newsletters. Johnson said as a result, a dedicated viewership has grown that prefers to view its news on-demand instead of tuning in at a specific time on Channel 12. Still, the organization isn’t turning away from its cable counterpart just yet.
“We want our signal to look just as good as everybody else’s,” Johnson said. That has meant following industry shifts from analog to digital transmission, and from standard to high-definition broadcasting.
As he leaves his post, Johnson looks to Kiser and the CCX team to keep the hyperlocal news service vibrant in an increasingly information-saturated world.
“Everybody can be their own journalist on the internet, but the question is: Is there a gatekeeper? An editor?” Johnson said. “There’s the saying that ‘A lie can make it halfway around the world before the truth gets its shoes on.’”
Johnson said community journalism is needed now more than ever to continue to tell stories from a fair and balanced perspective. He believed audience growth and ongoing support from the nine original partner cities is a testament to the success of CCX’s past and an endorsement of its future.
“We had stories to tell and they weren’t being told,” Johnson said. “That’s the vision and it’s been going strong ever since.”
