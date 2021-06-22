Most incident categories saw a decrease last year
Greg Weber is now retired as chief of Eden Prairie Police, but in his final meeting with the city council, he laid out some of the particulars of the activities reported by the department this past year.
“Every spring we publish an annual report that goes through the previous year’s activities – things that went on with the police department,” Weber explained during the May 18 council meeting.
The numbers from 2020 were skewed because of the pandemic, but Weber said that moving to a new reporting system mid-year provided some inconsistencies with past reports. However, the overarching goal of the department – that of providing service and building relationships with the community – was achieved, he said.
The annual Police Department report states, “We responded to 40,564 calls for service, which was down from 50,870 in 2019. There were no homicides, but there were two fatal crashes in 2020.”
Weber told the council the department is statutorily required to report basic crime data to the state and federal government, but he also addressed an evolving demand for transparency.
“Over the last year we learned that society really has a strong desire to see transparency in policing and they want to know what’s going on with their police department,” Weber said.
As a task that’s been done for years, Weber said the department was “comfortable” with statistics reporting and transparency. But there is more to policing than reporting statistics, he said.
“Our community views our department as more than enforcement, but as public servants. Service-related calls help us build relationships with the community,” he said.
The stats
Though there were no homicides in the city last year, there were 36 reported rapes (the same as in 2019), nine robberies (compared to 14 in 2019), 23 aggravated assaults (26 in 2019), 44 residential burglaries (47 in 2019) and 22 non-residential burglaries (31 in 2019).
There was an uptick in the number of non-felony assaults in 2020 – 62, compared to 47 in 2019.
“Going into COVID, we were predicting there would be a lot of fears and anxieties in the community, not just Eden Prairie, but in society,” Weber said.
He also highlighted the fact that there were 27 weapons-related reports, compared to six in 2019.
“Weapons-related offenses have increased due to traffic enforcement efforts. We found people carrying without a permit, carrying while under the influence or transporting of firearms in an illegal manner,” he said.
The report also showed increases in the larceny/theft category. There were 285 shoplifting reports (243 in 2019), 229 tampering of vehicles (136 in 2019) and 63 vehicle thefts (23 in 2019).
Traffic incidents were down significantly in 2020 because of fewer vehicles on the highways, Weber said.
There were 68 personal injury crashes (100 in 2019); 260 DWIs (238 in 2019); 556 property damage crashes (955 in 2019); 143 hit-and-runs (196 in 2019).
The numbers were also significantly lower for written warnings, tickets, equipment violations, parking violations and moving violations.
Transparency
Current events led to the public’s desire for more transparency in 2020, according to Weber.
“After the death of George Floyd there was a significant outcry by society, saying, ‘Hey, we want to know more about what police departments are doing.’ We saw that in Eden Prairie where our community wanted to see an increase in transparency.”
Weber said the department posted online its policy manual last year to provide the public with information that was being requested by members of the public.
Providing services beyond fighting crime is also an important element of the department, Weber said.
“We have an obligation to provide the crime stats, but here in Eden Prairie something that’s fundamental to this organization is what we do beyond crime fighting, if you will, and what do we do to serve our community,” he said.
That includes being involved in 2,250 emergency medical service calls in 2020.
“We are getting out with the ambulance service and helping people in their time of need – acting in a caretaker role rather than that enforcement role,” Weber explained.
Officers in the department are trained to the Emergency Medical Technician level.
There were 289 lift assists made, where a person who might have fallen called for assistance in getting up. “Again, this is something that allows us to build relationships with community members,” Weber said.
Other ways to serve the public are highlighted in the 2,812 public assist calls. These range from a request for opinion or an intervention in a civil case.
Weber said people would be “surprised” at the number of calls for dealing with parental issues. “Sometimes it’s just soliciting, guiding people or mediating situations,” he said.
Even simple things like responding to people who have locked themselves out of vehicles has helped the police build bridges, he added.
Department officers also responded to 168 “psych” calls and 73 suicide attempts, Weber noted.
He elaborated, “Officers are trained in de-escalation techniques and helping people through a bad day – getting them the help they need.”
Weber also highlighted the work the department does with the schools, through public speaking engagements, and though COVID made those sorts of things difficult, Weber said getting back to a bit of normalcy will be good.
“We are excited about getting back out shaking hands and having that face-to-face interaction.”
The fundamental work of the department, he stressed, is working in the community with people and helping them through their problems.
“I think over the year we really heard the resounding message from society that, as a whole, they want relationships with officers. It’s fundamental to who we are – to build relationships and trust.”
In closing, the council recognized Weber for his 31-plus years of service to Eden Prairie, and Weber expressed his own gratitude for the opportunity.
“The city took chance on 22-year-old kid and I’ve lived the dream. There’s not a luckier guy out there than I,” he concluded.
