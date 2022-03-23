The Robbinsdale Cooper High School community is carrying forward one former staff member’s tradition of generosity.
This month the high school organized a blood drive in memory of Jane Bockhaus, a 21-year smiling presence at the school’s guidance office and an enthusiastic, decades-long supporter of local blood donation programs.
Bockhaus, a New Hope resident, died in January at the age of 71. Before coming to Cooper, she worked in hospital administration at North Memorial Hospital. In her obituary, Bockhaus’ family asked for readers to consider donating blood in lieu of giving gifts to help address “a critical shortage” of supply.
Though she had retired in 2021, her loss at the beginning of the year was felt by students and staff just the same. Cooper Counselor Salinee Hough suggested that the school host a drive in her coworker’s memory.
“Jane was such a warm and loving soul,” Hough said. “I can think of many students who would regularly stop by during passing time or the morning before school just to chat with her. I know she had all of the students feel their worth every day.”
The blood drive program had stalled at the school for the past few years, and teacher Amanda Lieser had been trying to revitalize it. She worked with National Honor Society students and their advisor, Sharon Kilsdonk, to host the drive. The students received community service hours for promoting the event, checking donors into their appointments, and making iron-rich snack bags for donors. Kilsdonk and Bockhaus both counted Lorna Doone cookies as their favorite post-donation snack.
Lieser was excited to report that the American Red Cross received 39 successful donations March 7, which will help up to 117 people.
Another 28 individuals were unable to donate, due to things like having a fast heart rate or low iron. Kilsdonk counted those appointments as a learning opportunity for those who could try again at the next drive in May, and a good reminder to establish healthy eating habits.
Kilsdonk said she wouldn’t be a regular donor without Bockhaus, who encouraged her to donate every four months when she learned Kilsdonk had an in-demand, O negative blood type. The blood type is universal and can be given to any person. Because of this, it is the first type to be used in emergencies where a patient’s blood type is unknown.
Kilsdonk said she was glad to restart her donation routine post-pandemic at Bockhaus’ drive. She remembered the secretary as a good listener that both nurtured students and kept them in line.
“She knew everyone and just was the sweetest gal,” Kilsdonk said.
Bockhaus and her husband were also major sports fans, so it was fitting to host the drive in time for March Madness.
The drive may also be the first of a tradition; Lieser said she plans to have a drive every March to remember the “sunshine and kindness” the secretary brought to Cooper High School.
“She is very missed,” Hough said.
