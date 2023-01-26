Robbinsdale Cooper Principal Frank Herman has announced his plans to retire after eight years on the job, and more than three decades in education in Minnesota.
Herman’s final day will be Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Herman shared the news with high school students and their families in a Jan 19 email. He called the announcement “bittersweet.”
“It has been a privilege to serve in this position for more than eight years,” the principal wrote. “I can think of no better way to close out my 33 years in education, all in the state of Minnesota, and in Robbinsdale Area Schools since 2011, than as Cooper’s principal and ‘Papa Hawk.’ I am so very grateful for every day of this wonderful experience.”
Before becoming Cooper’s principal, Herman was the assistant principal from 2011-2014.
Additionally, he worked for Spring Lake Park Schools, serving as the dean of students and principal of Spring Lake Park High School and the director of the Learning Alternatives Community School. He taught social studies at Cambridge Public Schools for 10 years, and was the dean of students at St. Louis Park Middle School for four years.
According to Herman’s announcement, a transition plan is underway, and more information will be released via Marti Voight, the district assistant superintendent.
In the letter, Herman shared his gratitude for those he worked for, around and with.
“I will miss the students, the staff, and the wonderful community surrounding this school,” he wrote. “As you know, there is a special spirit at Cooper, and I hope I was able to contribute to that spirit during my time here.”
