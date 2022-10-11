RS13NW_frankenstein1.JPG

Janae Leibel speaks directly to the audience as Mary Shelley in Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s latest production, “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.”

The theatre department at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School is taking a turn for the somber and spooky with its fall production, “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein,” opening at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. The play is written by Joe Lovitt and directed by his wife and Armstrong educator Jenny Lovitt.

Joe Lovitt said the show is an amalgamation of the Frankenstein story and the chain of events that led its author, Mary Shelley, to pen it.

Mars Harriger listens attentively to Ben Leflar as Victor Frankenstein in rehearsal action for Armstrong High School’s fall production.
Janae Leibel and Isabella Thoulouis rehearse a playful, conversational scene from “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.” Scenes of Shelley’s life, played by Leibel, are interspersed with a theatrical adaptation of her classic horror novel, Frankenstein, in Armstrong High School’s latest production.
From left, Mars Harriger, Timothy Guillaume, Nicole Olson, Rianna Rothstein, Madeline Bennett and Ben Leflar rehearse action for the upcoming production “Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein” at Robbinsdale Armstrong High School.

