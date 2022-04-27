Robbinsdale Armstrong High School theatre students will close their 2021-2022 season with “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong.” The fast-paced “play within a play” will run for two performances at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29 and Saturday, April 30 at the school auditorium, 10635 36th Ave. N., Plymouth.
Director Jenny Lovitt said the show is a condensed version of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a 2012 comedy written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields of the UK-based Mischief Theatre. It won a 2015 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2015, and has since toured in Australia and the United States.
The plot follows a group of actors in a community theatre troupe as they attempt to put on an expensive murder-mystery play called “The Murder at Haversham Manor.” From the first line, it becomes clear the troupe is not equipped to pull off the production.
“Everything that could possibly go wrong, goes wrong,” Lovitt said.
Set pieces crumble, lines are flubbed, and the fictional cast members increasingly break character as they come to terms with the mess they are in.
Lovitt said it’s a challenging piece for her students, who are playing a character playing another character.
“They’re doing double duty,” she said.
In rehearsal, there was a significant focus on when a student actor should switch from their “murder-mystery character” persona to their “community-theatre actor” persona. Lovitt said those pieces were key to the comedy of the show.
“These aren’t your A-list professionals who can handle these problems,” Lovitt said of the community theatre characters.
Condensed comedy
The 40-minute run time pushes the story along at a brisk clip.
“Things are moving constantly. There’s a lot going on in those minutes,” Lovitt said.
The director said breaking the one-act into the full play version wasn’t plausible. The end of the year is a busy time for her student actors, and the play itself is technically commanding.
It’s a favorite of filmmaker J. J. Abrams, of Star Wars, Lost, and Star Trek fame. Abrams was so taken with the play that he produced its 2017 Broadway run.
Yes, Armstrong’s version will have less spectacular set destruction than its Broadway counterpart, but it will still be a special treat for those that appreciate what it takes to put a live show together. Lovitt said in her decades as theatre director at Armstrong, she’s seen a lot of the misfortune that happens in the play in her productions, so much that it nearly “makes my stomach hurt,” she said.
Seniors take a bow
The production is also a catharsis of sorts for the Armstrong theatre students set to graduate in the coming months.
“They’ve been through a lot in the last three years,” Lovitt said.
Her department worked hard to continue to run as regular of a schedule as possible, only missing the spring 2020 production, but productions still had to stray from a traditional, in-person program. She is grateful for the flexibility and understanding of the student actors and crew members that have been with her and the program despite the challenges.
Lovitt said the show was a small way to “honor them.”
Tickets for “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong” are $7 for general admission, and $5 for students and seniors at the door.
