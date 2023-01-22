RS19NW_antigone3.JPG

Elora Leverentz, rehearsing as the titular character Antigone, sits shackled and under the watchful eye of her uncle and king, Creon.

Building off of the success of Armstrong High School’s somber fall production “Frankenstein” Director Joe Lovitt is further challenging his student actors’ drama chops with the theater department’s latest production, “Antigone.” The Greek tragedy, penned by Sophocles in 441 BC, will be performed by students in an adapted, one-act form.

“We decided that we’ve got the kids that are able to handle the subject matter,” Lovitt said.

The Greek Chorus, meant to reflect the opinion of those ruled by King Creon, speak in unison at a rehearsal for Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s one-act production of “Antigone.”
Kaden Benson, in his role as King Creon, reacts angrily to words by his guard, played by Ben Leflar, during a rehearsal for Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s one-act production of “Antigone.”
Antigone shares a moment with her betrothed, Haemon (played by Trevor Mills) in rehearsal. Armstrong’s debut performance of “Antigone” will be at the 2023 One Act Play 6AA Section Tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25 in at Washburn High School in Minneapolis.

