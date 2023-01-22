Building off of the success of Armstrong High School’s somber fall production “Frankenstein” Director Joe Lovitt is further challenging his student actors’ drama chops with the theater department’s latest production, “Antigone.” The Greek tragedy, penned by Sophocles in 441 BC, will be performed by students in an adapted, one-act form.
“We decided that we’ve got the kids that are able to handle the subject matter,” Lovitt said.
“Antigone” is the last of the three Thebens plays (the other two are “Oedipus Rex” and “Oedipus at Colonus”).
The play’s action begins amidst previous tragedies: Oedipus has committed his notoriously dastardly deeds, self-exiled, and left his two sons to die fighting over the right to his throne. With the royal family in shambles, Antigone, Oedipus’ daughter, and her uncle and newfound king, Creon, have differing ideas on how to treat the deaths of the brothers.
“This is not lighthearted fare,” Lovitt said. “(‘Frankenstein’) is a really heavy show, so we thought while we have this horse, we mind as well do this show. It’s one that we’ve always wanted to do.”
“We” refers to Lovitt and his wife, Jenny, who heads the Armstrong Theater Department and is currently directing the theater program’s upcoming musical. Joe Lovitt said the two saw the Thebens plays at the Edinborough Fringe Festival in the early 2000s and had kept the shows in the back of their minds since then.
Armstrong Theater’s personal twist on the adaptation comes from its costuming choices. Costume Designer Christina Schulte is trading billowing fabrics and robes for apparel more suited to 1930s Hollywood. Art Deco style is seen throughout, and connects to the source material through props like masks. Like the masks utilized in Greek tragedies, so to do an ensemble of Greek choristers wear masks befitting a masquerade ball.
Pressures of a condensed show
While “Antigone” might match “Frankenstein” in tone, its format as a one-act play is a much different monster than a full-length production. The show is timed and must be 35 minutes or less, with 10-minute slots bookending the performance to build up and tear down the set.
“Being mobile is highly important,” Lovitt said.
No one knows this more than Stage Manager Mars Harriger, a sophomore at Armstrong.
“We try to make everything easily portable in case we don’t have a trailer,” Harriger said.
Actors do not have microphones, and in many cases, the production team needs to make do with whatever the hosting venue has. Last year, it meant sketching out an entirely new lighting plan right before competition began.
In a condensed show, actors feel pressure to make every word count.
“Since you have fewer lines you really get down your pronunciation, diction, all that stuff,” Armstrong Senior Kaden Benson said.
Benson plays King Creon, a character who speaks in several soliloquies as he tries to rationalize his heavy-handed decisions as Thebes’ new ruler.
Benson said his biggest challenge in this production is to add dimension to a character that is exceptionally set in his ways. It’s his seventh show at Armstrong, and while he prefers comedy to drama, he’s found there’s room for a spectrum of emotions in “Antigone.”
Armstrong Junior Elora Leverentz said she has focused on the rebellious nature of her titular character.
“She (Antigone) is kind of in this manic state,” Leverentz said. “Both of her brothers just died. Her mother just died. ... I think she has this very strong presence.”
Leverentz has routinely taken part in performances since elementary school, and enjoys the competitive nature of the one-act tournament.
“It’s like a whole other level of, ‘How can I make this the most impactful performance for them to see?’” Leverentz said.
Showtimes
Armstrong’s debut performance of “Antigone” will be at the 2023 One Act Play 6AA Section Tournament Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Washburn High School in Minneapolis. If the production advances to the section final, it will perform again Saturday, Feb. 4. If the show advances a final time, students will compete at the state tournament Thursday, Feb. 10 at St. Catherine University’s O’Shaughnessy Auditorium.
Lovitt said a hometown show is typically squeezed in sometime after sections, but nothing had been officially scheduled at press time. For those that want to catch the show, all of the judged competitions have seating for a public audience, and Lovitt said he would love to have a solid showing for his student actors.
“The more (audience members) we have supporting (us), the greater the audience response is as a whole,” Lovitt said. “People think that won’t affect the judges, but it’s hard to not to get caught up in a show when the people around you are caught up in it. ”
Lovitt asked that spectators keep their Armstrong apparel at home, as judges are not supposed to know which school is performing which piece.
