Robbinsdale Schools American Indian Parent Advisory Committee voted Jan. 30 that the school district’s efforts to make the schools a good place for Native American students to practice their culture and thrive are improving.
Each year, the district’s AIPAC votes on whether or not the indigenous students’ needs are being met.
Per the Minnesota Department of Education’s website, “Minnesota Statutes, section 124D.78, subdivision 1, states that a school district in which there are 10 or more American Indian students enrolled and each American Indian school must establish an American Indian education parent advisory committee.”
After the vote, AIPAC reports to the MDE about the status of their district.
Hinhan Loudhawk, Indian Education School Climate and Culture Specialist opened a conversation with the Robbinsdale Area Schools Board of Education Feb. 6 with smudging, or burning sage. Attendants of the meeting were invited to inhale a small amount of the smoke. It is a practice shared by several indigenous cultures, commonly done during gatherings.
“Back in 2015, we would not have allowed the smudging because of district policy,” Board Director John Vento said.
By inviting indigenous people to practice their customs, Robbinsdale Schools hopes to normalize how to be respectfully multicultural.
“It’s not just for Native Americans,” Vento said. “We need to do better across the board, and I think you guys can be a great example for the district.”
According to Vento, six years ago Robbinsdale Schools was not in compliance with the MDE nor was it prioritizing indigenous needs. But after years of working with the AIPAC, things are better.
“We felt that Indian Ed is doing a good job,” Brittany Field, chair of AIPAC said. “They’ve exceeded out expectations, gone above and beyond. ... I believe that they wanna see our children succeed.”
One of the ways the district has supported the indigenous community is through cultural events. Round dances, orange shirt remembrance walks and ribbon skirt making have all created spaces for indigenous people to gather and learn.
“We wanna see more of that,” Field said. “There’s a lack of indigenous educators in the Robbinsdale School District.”
Beth Tepper, director of achievement and integration, indicated Ojibwe would soon be offered in the high school setting and they would begin Dakota language tables. Future events include a sugar bush syrup tapping, a spring Powwow and summer Freedom Schools.
A storytelling event is coming soon as well. From 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at FAIR School Crystal (3915 Adair Ave. N., Crystal), the Robbinsdale and Edina American Indian Education Programs will co-host storytelling elders Hope Flanagan and Jerry Dearly.
More information can be found on the Robbinsdale Indian Education Facebook page.
