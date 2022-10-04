rdalevguideWEB.JPG

Candidates take turns to speak at the Sept. 27 Robbinsdale Area Schools Board candidate forum at the Education Service Center in New Hope. From left to right, top to bottom, is Caroline Long, Aileen White, Jonas George Courneya, Kim Holmes, ReNae Bowman, Samir Sant and Sharon Brooks Green.

 (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

All seven candidates in the running for a seat on the Robbinsdale School Board participated in the Sept. 27 forum hosted by local chapters of the League of Women Voters.

ReNae Bowman, Jonas George Courneya, Kim Holmes, Caroline Long, Aileen White and incumbents Sharon Brooks Green and Samir Sant sat in the hot seats at the Education Service Center in New Hope.

