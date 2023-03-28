After doctors have told someone they don’t have very long to live, it might be nice to put a warm, fluffy therapy bunny on their lap. At the nonprofit organization Grace Hospice, animals are increasingly becoming a part of the program. Everyone dies, but the end of one’s life does not need to be miserable. On March 4, certified therapy bunny Nimoy passed away at nearly 9 years of age. He is survived by 10 fellow therapy bunnies and his loving owner Barbara Kelley.

Kelley, a Crystal resident, brings her Pet Partners certified therapy rabbits to people at the end of their life. Retired after 37 years managing a dental clinic, Kelley volunteers her bunnies with organizations like Grace Hospice, Children’s Hospital and Crescent Cove. Sometimes disabled children or adults with dementia might have unpredictable hand movements, but the rabbits have been trained to be calm and “rock solid.” Kelley said older patients, many who formerly owned pets, are delighted to connect with the bunnies.

