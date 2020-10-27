I received my copy of the fall 2020 St. Louis Park Community Education Senior Newscaster the other day, and let me tell you, this is not your grandparents’ how-to list of courses on better pipe-cleaning or hot-stove league hints for elevating your checkers game. No sir.
Thumbing through the 52-page, glossy upscale magazine shortly after pulling it out of the mailbox, I was surprised by the wide-ranging array of outstanding programs available in the Park over the next few months.
For instance, there is one feature which challenges longtime residents to demonstrate their local pop-culture and history skills. Did you know that a McDonald’s burger cost a whopping 15 cents back in 1962? If so, you will probably score high in Dale Lapakko’s local trivia quiz – with answers on page 42.
There are so many groups, classes, courses and clubs to sign up for that it is very difficult not to find something of interest. And to assist in the offering of in-person programming in a space that reduces the risk of exposure to COVID-19, the St. Louis Park Senior Program will provide classes at two locations this fall: Wednesdays at Lenox Community Center, 6715 Minnetonka Blvd., and, through November, programming will be offered Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays at the Adult Options in Education Learning Center, 1342 Colorado Ave. S.
Online, virtual and other learning opportunities are available to those not wishing to participate in-person during the pandemic.
To better illustrate the richness of choices in this booklet, I found nine fascinating offerings in the Lifelong Learning section – on one page alone! On page 22, legendary St. Louis Park and University of Minnesota track and field and cross country coach Roy Griak is the subject of “Life Lessons from Roy Griak,” presented by one of his star running pupils who is now an author, Don Timm. Griak coached the Orioles running program 1952 to 1963 and then Gophers track and CC from 1963 to 1996, winning numerous titles along the way. Timm’s presentation centers on his recent book, “Ten Yards Beyond the Finish Line – Coach Roy Griak.”
As an acquaintance of the late Griak’s in the 1960s, when I was a middle distance runner at St. Louis Park High’s neighbor to the east, West High, I never forgot the coach’s straightforward and influential words of inspiration.
But that’s just one choice on the page. Other gems include “Asking the Right Questions with Tom Ryther,” examining behind-the-scenes TV journalism and what celebrities were really like; “Your ‘Parting’ Shot!” looks at humorous tombstone engravings like, “It’s dark down here;” the intriguing connection between President Franklin D. Roosevelt and Prime Minister Winston Churchill; “Influential Women in American History;” Brazil’s forgotten Savannah grasslands teeming with wildlife; beautiful photographs and stories from across the state; catchy TV intro theme songs from the early days of the medium, and “Developing Your Photography Angle.” Check The Newscaster for dates.
If, by some remote chance, you don’t find something of interest on page 22, how about something on one of the other 51 pages, such as Hollywood history, Zumba Gold, line dance for parties, Sudoku puzzles, cheese and chocolate, iPhone basics, how to travel free and safe, drawing without tears, de-aging your brain, ladies of song, 90 minutes with an estate attorney, Keto kick-start, Zoom, podcasts – well, you get the idea.
Remember to register ahead; drop-in registration is not recommended during these days of caution. And check with your instructor – a No. 2 pencil may be required.
St. Louis Park resident Bruce Lindquist is a retired newspaper editor and a freelance writer.
