Wayzata High’s top three singles players have made the 2020 All-Lake Conference girls tennis team.
Senior Miriam Shteyman, the Trojans’ No. 1 singles player the last two years, is on the honor squad along with two ninth-grade teammates - No. 2 singles player Greta Holmes and No. 3 singles player Tasha Piyabongkarn.
“Miriam is fun to watch,” Wayzata head coach Kathleen Farmer said. “She is one of the biggest cheerleaders on the team and I’ve watched her get better and better each year. Her confidence grew this year and she added a lot of power.”
Shteyman battled some of the elite players in the state in the Lake Conference this season, including undefeated sophomore Sarah Shahbaz of Minnetonka and sophomore standout Sami Hankinson of Edina.
Holmes, playing varsity for the second year, won almost all of her matches this year. “Greta is amazing,” Farmer said. “When you play No. 2 singles in our conference, you are playing against very good players. Greta loves to hit passing shots, and she steps into the ball really well.”
Piyabongkarn went undefeated as the Trojans won the Section 5AA Team Tennis Tournament this year.
“Her play was a revelation,” Farmer said. “Tasha is very focused. She is a backboard and a methodical player in how she constructs points.”
Three Trojans earned All-Lake honorable mention. Senior captains and doubles teammates Emma Hawkinson and Emily Mendel played together all season at second doubles. “They kind of remind me of sisters in the way they support each other,” Farmer noted.
The third honorable mention choice is another ninth-grade singles player, Lucy Nabedrick.
“Lucy is mentally tough and is always looking for feedback on what she can do to be a better player,” Farmer said.
The Trojans had several individual postseason awards. Shteyman was named Most Valuable Player by her teammates, and Mendel won the Spirit Award. Most Improved Player honors went to Scrimgeour.
Wayzata’s captains for next season are Holmes and Scrimgeour.
2020 All-Lake
Girls Tennis Team
Minnetonka: Senior Emily Jurgens, junior Annika Elvestrom, sophomores Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips.
Edina: Seniors Ingrid Smith and Lizzy Van Ert and sophomores Sami Hankinson and Nicola Santoni.
Wayzata: Senior Miriam Shteyman and ninth-graders Greta Holmes and Taya Piyabongkarn.
St. Michael-Albertville: Seniors Meadow LaDuke, Hailey Peterson and Emma Thole.
Eden Prairie: Senior Thuy-Yen Tran and junior Ava Neuman.
Hopkins: Junior Emma Morley and sophomore Josi Fiterman.
Buffalo: Junior Anna Lee.
