It was an emotional day at Minnetonka High School when Dave Nelson announced his retirement as head football coach.
Nelson called the coaching staff and players together for the announcement, which came as a surprise to many.
“I wasn’t shocked by it,” said Greg Clough, who was defensive coordinator for all 18 seasons that Nelson coached Minnetonka football. “I knew this was coming at some point in time. My first reaction was gratitude ... that I had the chance to coach with Dave. As great a coach as he is, that paled in comparison to how great a man he is. Dave is an incredible husband, father and grandfather. His family is more important to him than any football success he has had.”
Nelson coached the Skippers to the state title in 2004 and also led them to the Prep Bowl finals in 2017, when the lost to Lake Conference rival Eden Prairie.
One of the few high school coaches in Minnesota to win Prep Bowl titles at two schools, Nelson coached Blaine to the state championship in 1988.
In all, Nelson has coached football for 42 years, compiling a career record of 267-124. His 18 seasons at Minnetonka produced a record of 115-74, along with three Prep Bowl appearances and two Lake Conference championships.
In announcing his retirement, Nelson said, “It has been a privilege to lead the football program at Minnetonka High School for the past 18 years. I would like to thank our coaches, administration, sports staff, youth coaches, parents, and especially our players, for making Minnetonka such a special place.”
Nelson has won many awards as a football player and coach. He is a member of the Anoka High School and University of Minnesota-Duluth Halls of Fame as well as the Minnesota Football Coaches’ Association Hall of Fame.
As founder and chairman of the Tackle Cancer organization, Nelson’s efforts have helped the group raise more than $2 million for cancer research and treatment since 2012.
Minnetonka activities director Ted Schultz praised Nelson for his work with student-athletes.
“It has been an absolute honor to work with coach Nelson,” Schultz said. “Not only is he a hall-of-fame coach, but also a hall-of-fame person. He is one of the best ever to walk the sidelines in the state of Minnesota. He builds better men through the game of football.”
A day after Nelson retired from his coaching position, he received news that he has been named a Regional Power of Influence Award winner by the American Football Coaches’ Association.
This award was created to honor coaches throughout the nation for their impact on their team, as well as the legacy they will leave with their school and the surrounding community. While the award is not based on wins and losses, it is noted by the selection committee that coaches of powerful influence have longevity and success.
There are four finalists for the National Power of Influence Award, Nelson among them. The national winner will be honored Jan. 14 during the 2020 American Football Coaches’ Association convention in Nashville, Tennessee.
Coach Clough said Nelson’s character makes him a great candidate for the national award.
“Dave is the most unselfish guy you’d ever meet,” he said. “I have never seen anyone more willing to deflect praise and give the credit to others. When we first started here, I had no doubt that he would leave the program better than he found it. Dave raised the bar for everybody in the Lake Conference, and that is one reason Lake teams have had so much success in the State Tournament.”
