For the second time in two weeks, a former Minnetonka High baseball player has signed with a Major League Baseball team.
Two weeks ago, pitcher Sam Thoresen capped his junior year at the University of Minnesota by accepting a $20,000 bonus from the Chicago Cubs. On Thursday, June 25, another National League club, the Cincinnati Reds, signed free agent infielder Gus Steiger, who had just finished his junior year at South Dakota State University.
Steiger, who graduated from Minnetonka High in 2017, played shortstop at South Dakota State, but has shown the versatility that interests big-league teams. In addition to shortstop, he is comfortable playing second base, left field and center field.
“After the draft, I talked with quite a few teams,” Steiger said. “I ultimately chose the Reds because they made signing me a priority. It was clear what they wanted, and I liked the opportunity they offered.”
This spring with South Dakota State, Steiger led the team in several categories. He was first with a .321 batting average, and in 14 games he had a team-leading 18 hits. He stole seven bases in seven tries. And in the field he had 20 putouts and 33 assists without an error.
“It was tough to have the college season cut short [due to the coronavirus pandemic],” Steiger said. “I got off to a decent start and finished strong.”
Signing with a Major League club wasn’t Steiger’s goal when he entered South Dakota State as a freshman in the fall of 2017.
“It wasn’t on my radar,” he said. “My goal at that time was to work my way onto the travel roster. As I developed, with help from my coaches and teammates, the scouts began to reach out to me toward the end of my sophomore year.”
Steiger entered the 2020 season optimistic that he could sign a pro contract.
“There are always things you can improve on,” he said. “When I start playing pro ball, I’ll see a lot more velocity - pitchers throwing in the triple digits. There are no guarantees once you become a pro.”
Steiger guessed that he could be initially assigned to the Reds’ Class A farm team in Dayton, Ohio.
Paul Twenge, who coached Steiger at Minnetonka High School, said, “Gus has a chance. He really loves the game, and all he’s looking for is a shot. One advantage Gus has is that he has always been able to focus on what’s right in front of him.”
At Minnetonka, Steiger mainly played second base.
“Gus has great range and a super arm,” Twenge said. “When he played for the Skippers, he turned a lot of double plays. If he hits like he did in college, he’ll have a chance.”
Jim Peck, the longtime Excelsior American Legion general manager, watched Steiger develop as a high school and Legion player.
“Gus is a great kid,” Peck said. “When he played on the Legion team, he was one of our best hitters and one of the leaders.”
