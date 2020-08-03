Fans in the stands were having a discussion last week concerning who is the best all-around 19-and-Under baseball player in the western suburbs - Brenden Donohue of Eden Prairie, Lucas Flemming of Edina, Nick Thimsen of Excelsior, Joey Hurth of Hopkins or Brennan Albert of Wayzata?
All of them have their strong suits. Donohue is a fast outfielder who catches everything and has multiple hits in most games. Flemming carries a young Edina team with his pitching and play in center field. Thimsen, the MVP of the 2019 American Legion Baseball Tournament, is having another great season as a five-tool player in right field. Hurth is Hopkins’ best player as a pitcher and outfielder who hits third in the order. As for Albert, he carries a .434 batting average, plays a flawless left field and serves as Wayzata’s closer on the mound.
“Brennan is already our three-year team MVP,” Wayzata head coach Maris Blanchard said after a recent 6-5 victory over Eden Prairie. “He is our leader in RBIs, and there’s not a close second. When he comes in to pitch, we can count on him to compete.”
Albert has never been a holler guy. “I would say he leads by example,” Blanchard said.
Asked about his multiple roles with the Wayzata 19U team, Albert said, “If they need it, I’m here for it.”
Even though he has already played a season of college baseball at the University of Sioux Falls in South Dakota, there was no question Albert would come back to play for Wayzata 19U this summer.
“I love the team and the community,” he said. “I had not played with 75 percent of these guys before this summer. I enjoy working with them and having them as my teammates.”
As a student of the game, Albert is like another coach for the team. The other Trojans appreciate his experience and all that he has accomplished - two All-Lake Conference awards, three team MVP awards and the fact he started every game of his first college season while batting third in Sioux Falls’ order.
Albert noted that hitting is his favorite part of the game. “That’s what I work on most,” he said.
During the course of his baseball career, Albert has had a lot of encouragement and help from all of his coaches, beginning with his father Jim Albert and extending through his high school years with Blanchard and Wayzata High varsity coach Bobby DeWitt. Grant Hieb is Albert’s head coach at the University of Sioux Falls, where the assistant coaches are Charlie Dubanoski and Ryan Pruitt.
If all goes well in college, Albert would like to take a shot at professional baseball - probably as an outfielder. “That’s the goal,” he said.
The Wayzata grad had a good first season with Sioux Falls, hitting .298 with a .411 on-base average. He hit two doubles and two triples and finished a 13-game season with 12 RBIs. Sioux Falls compiled an overall record of 5-8 before concerns over COVID-19 ended the season.
This summer Albert is happy to pitch anytime he gets the call. The righthander throws hard - in the mid-80s - but his go-to pitch is a changeup curve, which comes in at about 60 miles per hour. Albert closed the win over Eden Prairie with two scoreless, hitless innings and two strikeouts. His changeup curve froze several hitters along the way and when he needed the heat, it was there.
Another clutch performance from one of the best players in the western suburbs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.