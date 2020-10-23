A close first half Friday, Oct. 23, gave Wayzata High football fans high hopes for an upset victory over Eden Prairie, but in the second half the Eagles spurted to a 36-13 win.
The result kept the Eagles perfect at 3-0, while Wayzata, the defending state Class 6A champion, slipped to 0-3.
If there was one key play for Eden Prairie, it was a go-ahead touchdown that broke a 7-7 tie with only 13 seconds remaining in the first half. Eagle quarterback David Warren-Mitchell threw a perfect pass to Cade Kramer in the end zone, and Kramer outjumped a defensive back in single coverage. EP coach Mike Grant saw an opportunity to build on that momentum, and the Eagles tacked on a two-point conversion run by Leif Benson to make the halftime score 15-7.
Each team had an earlier touchdown in the second quarter, following a scoreless first quarter. Wayzata scored the first touchdown of the game on a 43-yard pass play from quarterback Ryan Harvey to Julian Diedrich. EP’s Warren-Mitchell responded with a 4-yard touchdown pass to his 6-1, 255-pound tight end, Terry Davis.
“In the first half we missed some opportunities,” EP coach Grant said after the game. “We overthrew a receiver who was open on a double-pass play, and we dropped an interception. Those things happen. We played much better in the second half.”
Eden Prairie felt vindication after a very solid second half. The Eagles had lost to Wayzata 17-7 at Eden Prairie last year, so that made this an emotional game for 15 returning starters.
“In the second half our offensive line played better, and we were able to run the ball,” quarterback Warren-Mitchell said. “We just have to keep playing Eden Prairie football.”
Warren-Mitchell took the reins and set the example. Early in the third quarter, he scored on a 1-yard run. An 8-yard touchdown run by EP halfback Johnny Hartle made the score 29-7, then in the fourth quarter, Dan Knudsen iced the game with a 39-yard pick-six.
Late in the contest, Wayzata’s star junior defensive back, Drew Berkland, joined the offense and scored on a 61-yard pass play from Harvey. The Trojans tried for a two-point conversion, but was the pass fell incomplete, making the final score 36-13.
Wayzata head coach Lambert Brown said, “We played hard tonight, but we have to execute better. Our first three games have been against tough teams, and we haven’t played our best football yet.”
For the second week in a row the passing game and the running game produced for the Trojans’ offense. Harvey passed for more than 100 yards for the third week in a row and 5-8, 200-pound senior running back Anthony Richmond rolled for 120 yards after rushing for 124 yards the previous week in a 21-14 loss at St. Michael-Albertville.
Defensively, the Trojans did a good job of tackling with Berkland and linebackers Cole Brown and Hayden Davison playing key roles.
“We are getting better in terms of physicality and effort,” Wayzata defensive coordinator Jordan Halverson said. “Drew Berkland is a great leader who pushes us to be better.”
Next for Wayzata is a 7 p.m. game Friday, Oct. 30, at Minnetonka. The Bay Bell traveling trophy, currently held by Wayzata, is at stake.
Eden Prairie returns to Aerie Stadium to take on Edina (0-3) in another 7 p.m. contest on Friday, the 30th.
Coach Grant isn’t looking past the Hornets. “They have their quarterback [George Sandven] from last year, and they also have a Division I offensive lineman [Bastian Swinney]. Edina has a new coach [Jason Potts] and a new system this year.”
